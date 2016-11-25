Government of Canada Announces $425,000 for Innovative Agricultural Equipment

Western Innovation Initiative funding helps companies quickly move their ideas to market
(firmenpresse) - BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada
The Canadian agriculture sector gets a boost today though the Government of Canada's investment of $425,000 to further develop and commercialize an innovative no-till seeding system, the CX-6 SMART Seeder. The funding was announced by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.
Federal funding will enable Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies Ltd. to further develop the equipment using patented technology that will significantly enhance application control, reduce the over-application of fertilizer and pesticides, and lower fuel usage and input costs.
While the company is headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, testing will be conducted in Saskatchewan and the equipment will be manufactured in Manitoba.
The federal contribution will be matched by Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies Ltd.
This investment is one of several successful projects to be announced under the . The program provides $100 million in repayable contributions to small- and medium-sized companies in Western Canada. Eligible companies can apply for funding to support activities that move ideas to market more quickly.
Quotes
"Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies Ltd. is an innovative leader in the development of advanced precision agricultural equipment aimed at modernizing and streamlining farm operations. The Government of Canada's investment in companies like this will generate growth in Western Canada and provide jobs for skilled workers."
- Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada
"We would like to express our appreciation to the Government of Canada for supporting the advancement and distribution of the CX-6 SMART Seeder. The continued support by the federal government over the years has played an important role in our evolution. We proudly welcome the financial support to launch our Canadian designed and developed CX-6 Smart Seeder domestically and internationally."
- Graeme Lempriere, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.
