Ivanhoe Mines files NI 43-101 technical report on the new, independently verified Mineral Resource estimate for the Kakula Copper Discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN)(OTCQX: IVPAF), announced today that, further to its news release dated October 12, 2016, the company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the new, independently verified Mineral Resource estimate for the high-grade Kakula Copper Discovery at the Kamoa-Kakula Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Kamoa-Kakula Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining and the DRC government.

The Kakula Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by Ivanhoe Mines under the direction of Dr. Harry Parker and Gordon Seibel, both RM SME, of Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc., of Reno, Nevada, USA. Dr. Parker and Mr. Seibel are the Qualified Persons for the estimate, which has an effective date of October 9, 2016.

The Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared by OreWin Pty Ltd., Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc. and SRK Consulting (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd. The report - titled Kamoa-Kakula 2016 Resource Technical Report, November 18, 2016 - has been filed on the SEDAR website at and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at .

