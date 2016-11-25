Actelion statement

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND - 25 November 2016 - Actelion (SIX: ATLN) confirmed today

that it has been approached by Johnson & Johnson about a possible transaction.

There can be no certainty that a transaction will result.





