Actelion statement

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND - 25 November 2016 - Actelion (SIX: ATLN) confirmed today
that it has been approached by Johnson & Johnson about a possible transaction.
There can be no certainty that a transaction will result.
Date: 11/25/2016
