Community Trust Now Using Delta 360's Leading-Edge LMS360 Mortgage Software Solution

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Delta 360 Inc., a leading provider of mortgage and lending software solutions, is pleased to announce that Community Trust has implemented their advanced LMS360 origination platform. LMS360 is a workflow-enabled platform that allows financial institutions to streamline the entire origination process from receiving applications, through to underwriting, conditions management and funding.

"We believe that success is profoundly bolstered by strong partnerships," says Chris Humeniuk, President & CEO of Community Trust Company, "which makes cultivating our broker relationships our highest priority. A vital part of this is strategically modernizing our processes, and with the tailored efficacy of LMS360 we're well-equipped to help our partners grow their business."

"Our collaborative process and dynamic software platform allows us to package LMS360 as a truly customized solution, specific to Community Trust's unique lending requirements," says Derek Cook, President of Delta 360. "We are proud to have Community Trust on our LMS360 platform, providing them with the next-generation solutions they are looking for."

About Delta 360

Delta 360 Inc. is a Canadian-based software and technology provider, focused on delivering superior mortgage and lending solutions to the Canadian financial industry. The company's LMS360 software solution is a complete end-to-end mortgage origination and servicing platform comprised of various modules that can be used independently, or as an entire product suite. Leading financial institutions trust LMS360 to provide them with customized solutions including origination (underwriting/advancing), condition management and disbursement of funds, servicing including payment collection and changes, municipal tax administration, securitization including MBS/CMB pools, portfolio management, renewals, payouts, discharges, ports, assumptions, arrears management, documentation management and reporting.

About Community Trust

Community Trust Company is a branchless trust company that offers residential lending, commercial lending, mortgage banking and securitization, investment and savings solutions through well-established strategic partner and broker networks across Canada.

Community Trust Company is a private, federally-regulated financial institution that was originally incorporated in 1975. The company currently employs 90 employees that manage total assets of $650M and in excess of $1.2B in assets under administration.

Delta 360 Inc.

Derek Cook

