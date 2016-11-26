Universal PR Demands Market Intelligence Providers Update Sector 5 Fundamental Data for Top Broker-Dealers Trading Platforms

UPR is Requesting that S&P Capital IQ, Thomson Reuters, and Others Resolve These Data Inaccuracies for Sector 5

(firmenpresse) - HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Universal PR announced today that data aggregators are lagging in updating vital information about Sector 5 for the top broker-dealers trading platforms utilizing "market intelligence databases." It seems like a contradiction in terms.

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SECT) is addressing investors' concerns that critical company profile updates are not being reflected on trading platforms and market research sites. Data is centralized at the SEC but data aggregators are not meeting the standards for quality, accuracy, and timeliness that are a necessity in Sector 5's marketplace.

Various trading platforms and market data research providers have outdated and incorrect information about Sector 5. The Company reiterates that the SEC updated its SIC Code to 3571 Electronic Computers in August 2016. This has been reflected on SEC EDGAR (), OTC Markets () and Morningstar (). Sector 5's OTC Market Segment was changed to OTCQB on April 28, 2016. Data aggregators such as Reuters, S&P, Google, and Yahoo have not yet updated their market intelligence databases.

Roger McKeague, Sector 5's CEO provided, "We want transparency for the public and have made progress with data aggregators such as Morningstar, CNN Money, and Market Watch and will continue to work with others, but the process can be slow going. Scottrade, TradeKing, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, USAA, LPL Financial, Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Raymond James Financial (RJF), Commonwealth Financial Network, Lincoln Financial Network, Wells Fargo and OptionsXpress are incorrectly displaying Sector 5's fundamental company data. If information on Sector 5 or other companies appear incorrectly on your trading platform, we suggest contacting them directly. Sector 5 is a fully reporting company, publicly traded on OTCQB, and headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. We have been selling our E1 Rugged Chromebooks across North America and our E2 Touch Screen Google approved Chromebook is available now!"

About: Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SECT), SIC Code 3571 - Electronic Computers, is a Proud American Corporation, that sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics under Sector 5 ® and other brands. The Company markets its Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve the educational, business and retail markets.

