(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
AMAZON.COM (November 26, 2016) - Andrew Black has launched his new book called the Third eye: 7 Techniques to Open Your Third Eye Chakra - Fast and Simple Techniques to Increase Awareness and Consciousness and it is available in Kindle Version on worlds leading online shopping store, Amazon.com. One can also avail this book from Amazon.com in Paperback version according to his/her convenience. This book on psychic development and pineal gland provides detail on methods one can use to be able to open the Third Eye. The methods have worked and can help one understand the significance of the Third Eye.
Since there are several versions of what happens at the time of opening the Third Eye, people tend to get confused about the entire process. The author describes how he experienced the Third Eye opening and decided to address the differences in opinions by writing down about his own take on the opening of the Third Eye. Andrew Black hopes that the readers will benefit from his experience and find similarities with their beliefs as that is most important.
Opening the Third Eye Chakra is an event that one will know when it happens. Ones intuition will be stronger than ever and one will trust instantly instead of asking questions. The main contents of the Third Eye: 7 Techniques to Open Your Third Eye Chakra can be summed up in the following lines:
What is the Third Eye?
How the Third Eye Works
The Third Eye Benefits
What Happens When One Opens His/ Her Third Eye
The Experience of Meditation to open the Third Eye
The importance of Mindfulness in the Third Eye
The Care One Needs to take of His/ Her Chakras
The Secrets of Third Eye Activation
So, for those that are interested in finding out about the benefits associated with the opening of the Third Eye, this book is the perfect choice of read.
For more Information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Third-eye-Techniques-Consciousness-development-ebook/dp/B01K8I4VYY
###
More information:
http://https://www.amazon.com/Third-eye-Techniques-Consciousness-development-ebook/dp/B01K8I4VYY
Date: 11/26/2016 - 06:09
Language: English
News-ID 509166
Character count: 2162
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: amazon.com
Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 90
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.732
|Registriert Heute:
|14
|Registriert Gestern:
|12
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|163
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.