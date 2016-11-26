Transition360 Business Brokers Celebrate 35th Anniversary Helping Business Owners Sell

Seasoned Business Brokerage Firm Applies Proven Process, Experience, Long-term Vision to Help Family Owned and Closely Held Companies Optimize their Value and Sell.

(firmenpresse) - Transition360, with celebrated 35 years of successful service to the Pacific Northwest business ownership community today. Ferrari of Seattle, TODs, Shops at the Bravern, and Hale Syndicate assisted in making the event a success.



The firm, founded by William Pearsall in 1981, has sold scores of businesses in the last three decades and is currently working with over 60 companies in different phases of the the transition process.



Transition360 Business Brokerage serves companies with revenues between 1-20$MM and has sustained a 93% success rate selling the companies they engage with. The company credits its success to having strict engagement requirements. Companies must be profitable, verifiable, have a proven business model, and be positioned in an industry that has a future to qualify as engagement candidates.



Statistically, 30% of our clients are owners of the companies we sold them years ago who have executed their plan and are ready to sell again, 30% are referrals from past clients, and about 30% are referrals from the attorneys, CPAs, bankers and financial planners we work together with in a transition, said Tod Fiscus, a Transition360 Principal. The team mentality, both among principals at Transition360 and externally with the service providers we work with, allow us to depend on an internally designed Development Program to eliminate deal killers and discounts as well as help prepare the seller and the business for an optimal transition.



For Transition360 business has never been better. Their expertise in helping retiring business owners monetize their lifes work by finding new leadership to take the company through the next chapter, fits the current economic trends seeing baby boomers more and more serious about retiring.



Owners only have one chance to sell their business so we consider it an honor and a privilege when they chose to work with us, said Dan Stone, principal at Transition360. We are excited about charting out the next 35 years and helping families in the NW pass businesses down a generation, to key employees or find the best match in an outside financial or strategic buyer.





About Transition360 Business Brokers



Transition360 Business Brokerage represents business owners whose goals are to maximize the valuation and optimize their sale through strategic transition planning and win-win transaction designs that meet the personal and financial goals of each business owner and buyer they serve.



