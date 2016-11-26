Orange County Patent Law Firm Jafari Law Group Produce Infographic



Jafari Law Group is pleased to announce that is has released an infographic detailing the top patent recipients of 2015 . The firm produced the infographic as a public service in order to help those with an interest in patent procurement and intellectual property recognize the parties that are actively developing their IP portfolios.



Patents are a type of intellectual property protection that grants the owner the exclusive right to make, use, offer for sale or selling an invention. Generally speaking, patents are good for 20 years from the date they are filed. In return for a period of exclusive rights in the invention, patent holders are required to disclose their invention to the public.



According to the lawyers at the firm, inventors should always discuss their intellectual property options with an attorney prior to filing any paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). While patents may be appropriate for certain inventions, other types of intellectual property protections should also be considered, including copyrights and trademarks.



Perhaps not surprisingly, the list provided by the infographic includes several well-known companies that operate in the technology industry, including Google, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, and Intel.



Infographics are an increasingly popular way to convey and share information with people, especially online, as they are more visually compelling than blocks of text and are easily shareable. To make sure that the infographic was well-designed a and visually appealing, the firm enlisted the help of Point Click Productions , an Orange County digital marketing agency that specializes in working with law firms.



Jafari Law Group is a California-based intellectual property law firm that works with businesses and individuals in a variety of areas, employment agreements, non-disclosure agreements, patent procurement, trademarks, copyrights, licensing, partnership agreements, and intellectual property portfolio development. Prospective clients can schedule a consultation with one of the firms attorneys by calling their Orange County office at 949-362-0100.





