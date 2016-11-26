Singer/Songwriter Ron Saforo Pleased The Ears of an Atlanta Audience at the Inaugural Event, Soul Social

Singer/songwriter Ron Saforo has once again showcased his great talent in music through making an amazing performance at The Sound Table: 483 Edgewood avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, November 13, 2016.

(firmenpresse) - Atlanta, GA  Singer/songwriter Ron Saforo has once again showcased his great talent in music through making an amazing performance at The Sound Table: 483 Edgewood avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, November 13, 2016. The performance was done at the Soul Social event, an eclectic monthly event emerging delectable cuisine, feel good music and organic souls.



Ron Saforo is one of the starting members of Skillions and now known as a popular, international recording artist. He received massive success in his hometown of Ghana. He has already worked with other well-known African stars like Jayso and EL and collaborated with Kalenna, a recording artist and cast member of VH1s Love & Hip Hip Atlanta. Now, he is shocking Atlanta with his multi-genre talent.



The amazing talent and music of Saforo has been once again witnessed and heard at the Soul Social event. The event featured cuisine from Food Network Chef Kardea Brown. Kardea Brown is a Contemporary Gullah Cook who cooks and serves mostly West African cuisine. She already starred in Cooking Shows including ABC The Chew, BBQ Blitz, The Paula Deen Network, Cooks versus Cons, Farmhouse Rules and so much more. She travels from place to place cooking the traditional delicious Gullah dishes that were made exciting with its contemporary twist. Her business, the Kardeas Kuisine Southern Co. is located in Atlanta, GA.



Ron Saforo performed songs off of his upcoming album, A.I.N.A.C. The crowds favorite "I See You", which features a Caribbean, Afro-beat vibe had hips swaying and hands clapping as Ron bolted out his smooth lyrics and confessions of his love of one girl. "Saforo's performance was raw and real and he sounded just as good as he does on CD. He can really sing, no auto tune needed!, says Chaulisa. He even serenaded Chef Kardea with his own version of Happy Birthday, which displayed the range of his voice.



Another attendee expressed her impression about the singer, "I could listen to him (Ron) sing for hours. Dope artist, dope soul. says Tammy. The event was indeed a huge success both for Kardeas Kuisine and for the multi-genre and talented singer Ron Saforo. He once again amazed listeners and made the Soul Social event truly remarkable!





For more information on Ron Saforo please visit www.ronsaforo.com and for more information on Kardea Brown please visit www.kardeabrown.com



Contact:

Jamie The Promotress Bowman

Phone: 404-590-2824

Email: hello(at)thepromotress.com

Website: http://www.thepromotress.com





More information:

http://www.thepromotress.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/26/2016 - 07:27

Language: English

News-ID 509172

Character count: 2814

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Jamie The Promotress Bowman



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease