Dr. L.L. Gill Launches Her Book on Stress Management, Mastering Stress, Maximizing Success

WESTBOW PRESS (November 26, 2016) - To help people effectively overcome stress, anxiety and depression, Dr. LaShawn L. Gill, LPC, has published her new book called Mastering Stress, Maximizing Success- The Complete Guide. The author is a professional counselor (LPC) who has been working for more than 20 years with families and children. Dr. Gill believes that her passion for Christ has helped her genuinely help people to find healing through Christ. The book is published on WestBow Press which is a unique platform for self-publishing and gives preference to Christian books. The WestBow Press is a division of Thomas Nelson & Zondervan and the parent company ensures that the books find the right market place for effective sale through proper monitoring.



Dr. Gill understands that stress can occur in both benign and malignant forms and can be destructive as well as constructive in nature. The negative part of this feeling creates issues for people. It can become problematic as well as devastating for anyone to deal with. It is triggered by every day activities and events and people are not psychologically efficient to deal with this condition. As a result, people experience stress-related ailments, nervous breakdowns and eventually, death. Effective stress management is necessary to keep one from getting overwhelmed.



The book Mastering Stress, Maximizing Success- the Complete Guide by Dr. L.L. Gill provides an insight on how to handle stress constructively but it is not a do-it-yourself guidebook for emotional and mental health. However, one may benefit from the information provided in the book to strive towards self-improvement. By gaining information from the book one can learn how to manage stress efficiently and find ways to be happy and content with life. Both individuals and organizations can profit by reading this book. All in all, this book by Dr. Gill offers the key to a relaxed life which will ensure that one lives without any health issues arising due to stress.





