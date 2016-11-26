Jerald Simon Releases A New Motivational/Self Help Book Inspired From Falling Off a 50 Foot Cliff At The Age Of 8

This is Jerald Simons second motivational book, titled: Perceptions, Parables, and Pointers. His first book was The As If Principle (motivational poetry) featuring 222 original motivational poems Jerald wrote to inspire and motivate others.

(firmenpresse) - At the age of 8, Jerald Simon fell off of a 50 foot cliff and cracked his head open. He had 26 staples put into his scalp by doctors who thought he should have died from the fall. As a result of the fall, Jerald has no memory of his life before the accident. It is a miracle he is alive today and was not paralyzed from the fall.



That almost fatal fall changed the way Jerald viewed life and how he lived each day. He adopted a phase that has become a personal life motto for him: When we fall down, we GET BACK UP! Its something he teaches his children and is the central theme of his new book, titled: Perceptions, Parables, and Pointers. The book features 216 pages of motivational words - his own perceptions on life, and motivational stories. These are motivational tips and ideas he has written to help motivate others to improve and strive to be better today than they were yesterday.



This book, for Jerald, is a manual of what he would share with his younger self if he could. It is what he would encourage himself and others to think and strive to become. It is something to turn to for those times when we have been beaten down by the bullies of life. His focus with this book is on potential and possibility. It is the thought that if people can believe in themselves and believe in and hope for the best in others as well, then everyone can commit to doing and being their best and striving to be better each day. Jerald writes about how there are discouraging days when everything that could go wrong will go wrong. That is part of life. But when anyone experiences those dark days, they can always get back up regardless of how many times they fall down, metaphorically speaking, by making mistakes. Life is a gift and it should be cherished!



The book is available as a paperback back book from many stores (Amazon, Ingram retailers, various online store websites, Jeralds personal website (musicmotivation.com), and several local brick and mortar stores as well as online stores), and is also available as an audio book and ebook from all online music stores (iTunes, Amazon, CDBaby, Google Plus, etc.)





Jerald Simon is the president and founder of Music Motivation® (musicmotivation.com). He is a Utah piano teacher and composer who lives in Fruit Heights, Utah.



About Jerald Simon:



First and foremost, Jerald is a husband to his beautiful wife, Zanny, and a father to his wonderful children. Jerald Simon is the founder and president of Music Motivation® . He is a composer, author, poet, and Music Mentor/piano teacher (primarily focusing his piano teaching on music theory, improvisation, composition, and arranging). Jerald created musicmotivation.com as a resource for piano teachers, piano students, and parents of piano students. In 2014 he began creating his monthly "Cool Songs" to help teach music theory - the FUN way by putting FUN back into theory FUNdamentals (musicmotivation.com/annualsubscription). He is the author/poet of "The As If Principle" (motivational poetry) , and the book and CD (audio book) of "Perceptions, Parables, and Pointers. He is also the author of 21 music books from the Music Motivation® Series of Cool original piano music for teenagers - primarily teenage boys. He has also recorded and produced several albums and singles of original music



Jerald continues to come out with a variety of different sounding albums and singles. Some of his albums are original piano solos in a new age style. He has also come out with hymn arrangements, jazz ballads, techno-pop electronic scores, fully orchestrated soundtrack-like scores, etherial meditation music, motivational/self help books (with Jerald reading his writing), and Jerald is currently working on a pop/rock album, an additional new age album, childrens lullabies, and original childrens primary hymns.



In total, Jerald Simon has composed over 250 piano solos - some with accompaniment background orchestrations. Some of the pieces are featured in his 21 music books which primarily teach music theory, improvisation, and composition through original piano solos he has composed in the past few years. Jerald began composing these cool songs shortly after the publication of his second book, Variations on Mary Had a Little Lamb, back in 2007.



Visit http://musicmotivation.com/jeraldsimon to learn more!



Here is a quote from Jerald about what he believe is his purpose and mission in life:



"My purpose and mission in life is to motivate myself and others through my music and writing, to help others find their purpose and mission in life, and to teach values that encourage everyone everywhere to do and be their best. Jerald Simon



