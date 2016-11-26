       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Discover the Gemstone within Your Child by Dr. L. L. Gill Available On Xulonpress.Com

ID: 509177
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

XULONPRESS.COM (November 26, 2016) - The book on effective parenting by Dr. L.L. Gill called Discover The Gemstone Within Your Child is now available at XulonPress.com. Authored by Biblical Counselor, Dr. LaShawn L. Gill, this book is all about how to deal with difficult children, teach disciple to children and efficiently implement behavioral management. Dr. Gill has been working with many children and families for more than 20 years. She is familiar with problems in dealing with child-raising and offers effective help through this book to the readers. Her spiritual and personal growth is a direct consequence of her genuine help offered to various families and children in need of guidance. Dr. Gill is inspired by the Scriptures and is passionate about helping people lead a spiritual life through Scriptural Guidance.

The most important thing discussed in this book by Dr. Gill is that one must understand that children are gems who need to be treasured and enjoyed. Gems are usually found underneath the earths surface which is why one gets dirty while exploring these precious stones, however, the final outcome is worth the time and energy spent on getting dirty and digging around. Similarly, the book discusses how essential it is to dedicate time and energy to help find out the true gem that ones child is. This book essentially throws light on the following:

 Providing tips on parenting
 Allowing time for reflection
 Encouraging spiritual and personal growth

Not only this, but Discover the Gemstone within Your Child also guides parents to effectively manage their children. Parents who find it difficult to understand their children will hugely benefit from this book by Dr. Gill. The book is published on Xulon Press which is the largest Christian self-publishing company in North America and is owned and run by the Salem Media Group. The book is an inspiration to anyone who reads it.


To find out more about the book, visit http://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781498480222&HC_ISBN=

Contact:
LAE-LAH Inc.
Dr. LaShawn L. Gill, LPC
Biblical Counselor
Website: http://www.lashawnlewis.com
Email: Info(at)lashawnlewis.com

###



More information:
http://www.lashawnlewis.com



Keywords (optional):

parenting, difficult-children, discipline, behavioral-management,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/26/2016 - 08:41
Language: English
News-ID 509177
Character count: 2352
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: LAE-LAH Inc.
Ansprechpartner: Dr. LaShawn L. Gill Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 16

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.732
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 162


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z