My Energy Geek Offers Air Conditioning Unit That Could Save 70% Off Utility Costs

Provider of renewable energy solutions carries top-of-the line air conditioning unit with huge potential savings

(firmenpresse) - matthew-boley-meg-pr1-c11



My Energy Geek, a provider of renewable energy solutions related to the increased production of renewable energy and increased energy efficiency of a homes energy system, is offering an air conditioner specifically designed to provide owners with maximum energy efficiency.



The XP25 air conditioner, from the Lennox Signature Collection, is advertised on the My Energy Geek website as the most precise and efficient air conditioner you can buy. My Energy Geeks website further states that the air conditioner is available to customers for no money out of pocket via financing plans that vary based on individual circumstances.



My Energy Geek provides a product description for the XP25 air conditioner which explains in detail the aspects of the air conditioning unit that make it such an efficient user of energy and thus a potentially cost-saving investment for interested customers. My Energy Geek notes that the XP25 air conditioner achieves efficiency ratings of up to 26.00 SEER (seasonal energy efficiency ratio  a measure of energy efficiency commonly used to rate the efficiency of air conditioners). This rating, capable of being reached by the XP25, is a much better SEER rating than a standard air conditioner. That higher rating can translate into a lower energy bill for homeowners as their air conditioner will ultimately use less energy.



The product description points out several other aspects of the air conditioner that allow for increased efficiency. The XP25 is noted on the website to have variable-capacity operation capability. This means that the air conditioner will automatically make adjustments to its use as necessary. My Energy Geek explains that these adjustments are able to be made within 0.5 degrees of a homes set temperature, providing maximum capacity for adjustment, less wasted energy and thus maximum energy efficiency.



My Energy Geek also acknowledges that the XP25 is available with a solar option. The solar option allows the owner of the air conditioner to add solar modules to the energy system of the house and have them function in coordination with the air conditioner. My Energy Geek is able to advise customers regarding these solar powered systems as well. Overall, these systems are able to generate electricity for your home, reducing energy consumption and utility costs. The cost savings of renewable energy sources and efficient appliances is compounded, of course, as My Energy Geek explains, when both are present within a homes energy system. Notably, the increased efficiency of even one appliance such as an air conditioner will have a positive effect. Details can be found at http://myenergygeek.com/products-services/





Offering the efficient air-conditioner aligns with My Energy Geeks mission to provide home energy solutions to customers that have a positive environmental impact as well as a positive impact on their energy bill.



Contact:

My Energy Geek

Address: 3218 East Colonial Drive, Suite G, Orlando, FL 32803

Phone: (407) 901-5001

Email: info(at)MyEnergyGeek.com

Website: http://myenergygeek.com/





More information:

http://myenergygeek.com/



PressRelease by

My Energy Geek

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/26/2016 - 10:07

Language: English

News-ID 509181

Character count: 3353

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: My Energy Geek



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease