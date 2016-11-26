Rasdale Stamp Company Holds Final Auction of 2016

Stamp companys auction concluded on November 20, and will be the last one of this year.

(firmenpresse) - Rasdale Stamp Company, a stamp and collectible auction house that also operates an online stamp store, recently concluded its 2016 auction season with a successful stamp auction that finished on November 20.



Over 1800 stamp lots were up for sale over the course of the recent stamp auction, which was officially listed by the company as Public Auction #430. The auction was held over multiple days and followed a format similar to other auctions held by the company. Pre-auction bidding was held for parties interested in making initial bids on certain lots of stamps and other collectibles. This pre-auction bidding was able to be done for several weeks prior to the auction and concluded on Friday, November 18, the day before the live auction. The live auction then took place over a two-day period, Saturday and Sunday November 19-20.



A detailed listing of the items that were available and up for bidding during the auction, including images of the items, ratings of their condition, a detailed description of the item or items in a lot and the lots value are all available on the website. At a future date, the companys website indicates that the final bid and price realized for each item will be included on the website as the page for this specific auction is updated. Past auctions and their realized prices can be viewed in their entirety by viewing http://www.rasdalestamps.com/auction_catalog.asp



In addition to stamps, other collectibles and supplies were available in the auction. The first page of items listed for the most recent public auction includes several lots made up of stamp collecting supplies and literature from all over the world and from many different time periods. Included among these items, for example, is a stamp handbook published in London in 1895 that is reported to be in excellent condition. These books are valuable to stamp collectors as reference guides and are of general historic interest as well. Other collectibles available in the most recent auction, listed on just the first page of the auctions listing of lot descriptions, are collections of coins and currency. The coins and currency collections that were available include items from around the world, including the United States as well as foreign nations. The currency and coin collections also span a wide range of historical decades and were printed or minted across multiple centuries.





The Rasdale Stamp Companys employees and the Rasdale family themselves, support the stamp collecting hobby by maintaining membership in several professional societies, including the American Stamp Dealers Association and the American Philatelic Society. The company has been family owned and operated since 1932. Though the most recent auction was the final live auction of 2016, the company maintains an online stamp store for stamp enthusiasts to purchase from throughout the year. Additionally, the unsold lots of past auctions are available to view and purchase on their website. The company encourages prospective buyers and sellers of stamps to contact them using the information provided below, as well as visit their website to view the dates of their upcoming 2017 auctions.



Contact:

Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Email: info(at)rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/





