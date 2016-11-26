Sullivan Building & Design Expands Specialty Services

Local Maryland building and design firm announces services beyond major remodeling

(firmenpresse) - Sullivan Building & Design, a Talbot County construction and design company, has announced through their website an ability to provide a variety of services outside of larger new home construction and remodeling projects.



A listing and description of these services is available on the companys website under the heading Other Services. Roofing services are among the services listed by Sullivan on this section of their website. The local construction company advertises their ability to to provide roofing services as basic as the replacement of a shingle to the more extensive installation of a new roof. Sullivan further acknowledges their comprehensive coverage of the entire new roof installation process, assuring potential customers that they are able to provide services from asphalt to metal.



The Other Services section of the website goes on to note that Sullivan Building & Design also provides siding services. Information regarding their siding services notes that they are experienced in both hardiplank siding as well as the more common vinyl siding. The information on siding takes special care to note the importance that potential customers place on the aesthetic value of their siding.



Flooring services are also acknowledged on the websites Other Services section as able to be performed by Sullivan. Tile, hardwood and engineered products are all listed as potential flooring jobs completed by the local design company. In addition to the aforementioned roofing, siding and flooring services, the Other Services section of the site notes several other types of work done by Sullivan. Built-in shelving & cabinetry, which Sullivan notes is hand-crafted in their shop by using an array of materials and finishes, is another of these services provided by the company.



Senior assistance and general customer help are also among the services listed by Sullivan on their website. Sullivan Building & Design notes that they are willing and able to provide assistance to senior citizens with major projects as well as the more minor things and details that those customers may no longer be able to do. The Other Services section of Sullivans website concludes with an announcement that nearly any potential customer need related to their home is able to be taken care of by the Talbot County building and design company. Receiving items for a home, coordinating with other service professionals and tradesmen like electricians, plumbers and exterminators, changing smoke detector batteries, water and HVAC filters and preparing a newly constructed or renovated house for arrival are all services that Sullivan notes they are able to provide. More information and details can be found at http://www.sullivanbuildinganddesign.com/other-services.htm





Sullivan Building & Design, owned and operated by Robert and Nancy Sullivan, has served Talbot County for over fifteen years. They offer a combined 75 years of experience related to all aspects of construction, design and building services. In addition to the Other Services described above, they also specialize in new home construction, remodeling projects of any scale, additions, garages and outbuildings, kitchens, bathrooms, porches and patios, replacement windows, doors and painting services.



Contact:

Sullivan Building & Design

Address: 21630 Camper Circle, Tilghman, MD 21671

Phone: 410-886-9906

Email: spdi(at)verizon.net

Website: http://www.sullivanbuildinganddesign.com/





