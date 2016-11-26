From 50 to 5005  Meeting Capacities in Antalya

(firmenpresse) - At ibtm, which this year will take place from November 29th through December 1st, gather meetings industry professionals for three days of focused business opportunities and networking.

Exhibitors at ibtm world are suppliers to the meetings and incentives industry and come from a variety of sectors such as Airlines, Conference & Meeting Venues, Convention Bureaux and hotels.



The Antalya Convention Bureau ACB attends this important event since many years and will be also at ibtm 2016 in Barcelona.



For the Convention Bureau it is important to present to the MICE professionals Antalyas meeting facilities, natural beauty and direct flight options from many parts of the world.



Antalyas share in Turkeys agricultural output is 5%, but more than 15% of vegetables and 7% of fruits are grown in the province. Half of Turkeys greenhouse production takes place in Antalya. The province of Antalya is the cut-flower centre of Turkey accounting for 43% of total production. Furthermore Antalya has a significant place in luxury yacht production, alcoholic beverages, wood processing and energy and food industry.



Antalya is a young city with two International Universities. The Akdeniz University was founded in 1982 and Antalya International University in 2010. Both universities participate in the Erasmus programme. A third University is planned.



Antalya is one of Turkeys wealthiest regions in terms of cultural tourism. You can come across an ancient settlement almost every twenty kilometres. Among these are very important ancient sites such as Phaselis, Perge, Aspendos, Side, Termessos, and Myra, with the St. Nicholas Church and Museum. Antalya is one of the richest areas concerning endemic plants with more than 800 different varieties.



National and international sports events take place here. Not only as golf destination Antalya gained international reputation, with about 100 football fields, the area attracts every year many national and international football teams.





Some of the Worlds most important organizations, G20, B20 and NATO Summits were organized in Antalya. The old part, the historical Kaleiçi, is the perfect place for a boutique or a green congress as the location enables to organize all events in walking distance. In 2016 the city hosted Turkeys first horticultural exhibition and Antalyas newest and biggest Congress centre is located at the Expo area.



Antalya has more than 300 Five star hotels, more than 40 environmental friendly hotels with the Green star certificate, 600.000 Beds and 180.000 Seating capacity for the Congresses and Conventions.



From 50 to 5005 Seat capacities, from Standard to All-inclusive Congress, from Boutique Congress to Mega Event  Antalya is an opportunity to meet.



Antalya Convention Bureau ACB at ibtm:

http://www.ibtmworld.com/en/search-results/?epslanguage=en&kw=antalya#















More information:

http://www.antalyaconvention.org/



The Antalya Convention Office is part of the Antalya Promotion Foundation (ATAV), a non-profit organization founded in 1995 with the aim to maintain and promote the image of Antalya, to compile and preserve the cultural heritage of the region, to create and provide information and to promote Antalya as an attractive year-round destination.

The Antalya Convention Bureau (ACB) presents the Destination Antalya at trade fairs and professional congresses and provides information about the congress, event and meeting facilities.



