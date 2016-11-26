Reolink Provides 24/7 Security Solutions for Places without Internet Access

Reolink, a leading security camera system provider, offers effective security solutions for people who need video surveillance for properties without Internet.

In some cases, users new houses and other remote areas may not have Internet access. Its not easy for customers to find suitable security camera systems to protect their properties without Internet. Reolink security camera systems, offering 24/7 protection for any places without Internet, can solve this big problem for users.



Reolink home security camera systems offer consumers all-round protection for their properties without Internet. Power on the NVR and the cameras and they will start working immediately. The NVR and the cameras will automatically connect to each other on its own proprietary network and start to communicate with each other without Internet access (without connecting to users routers). No Internet is needed.



Reolink top wireless security camera systems have built-in WiFi modules with frequency from Channel 9 of 2.4 GHz, so that it wont mess with users router bands. All users can make the IP camera set-up without Internet.



Besides the above powerful advantages, Reolink security camera systems are very easy for customers to move from place to place if need be. They can shoot 1080p/1440p video with their wide-angle lens. Cameras have infrared detectors and LEDs array for low-light recording. With waterproof design, they can meet the demands of a broad range of temperatures and conditions.



Pricing and Availability



Reolink offers all customers multiple security camera systems, such as RLK4-210WB4 and RLK8-410B4 security camera systems with retail prices at $429.99 and $549.99 respectively.



More Reolink security camera systems are available on Reolink online shop and official Amazon store.



About Reolink



Reolink empowers people to live fearless lives. Reolink staff always integrates state-of-the-art hardware with sophisticated software to create simple, effective security camera systems that solve customers real problems and make life easier and safer. Reolink staff will never stop their steps to create more secure, smarter and easier security products for all customers.





For more information about Reolink and its security products, please visit: https://reolink.com/ , or connect with Reolink on Facebook and Twitter



