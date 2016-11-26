Watkins Architect Completes Remodeling Project For Brewers Bar And Grill

The architectural firm posted progress and successful completion of its work on the restaurant and bars location

(firmenpresse) - Watkins Architect, a design and architectural firm based in Fleetwood, PA with a diverse array of local and regional clients, has announced the completion of their work for Brewers Bar and Grill. Their work for Brewers Bar and Grill involved an addition and renovation of the existing restaurant and bar. An additional office space was added to the Brewers Bar and Grill building and the dining room was expanded.



Photographs of the work-in-progress were provided by Watkins Architect , whom provided design services for the addition and renovation, throughout the renovation process via the architectural firms social media platforms. Photographs of the additions and renovations beginning were provided 28 weeks ago. Only a month later, roughly 23 weeks ago in June of 2016, Watkins provided an updated series of 11 photographs that detailed the progress of the work and announced that the renovation and addition had almost been completed. The series of 11 photographs revealed a building from which the construction tarp had been removed and in which an expanded and updated façade was evident. Specifically, construction signage had been replaced by a sign with the Brewers Bar and Grill logo, signifying its near-completion and the businesss upcoming ability to resume business.



Brewers Bar and Grill, the company for which Watkins Architect provided the design services and progress updates, is a craft beer and sports bar-themed restaurant in West Reading, Pennsylvania. The restaurants website notes that it is owned, operated and staffed by people with considerable past experience and success in the restaurant business. The website further notes the Brewers Bar and Grill owners enthusiasm for bringing such an establishment to the downtown district of West Reading.



Watkins Architect was founded in 1995 with a focus, the company expresses on their website, toward developing client relationships and providing quality architectural service. Watkins Architects website also declares the companys staff to be particularly understanding of the unique architectural and design needs of clients from a wide and varied range of fields. Their clients, Watkins notes, have included commercial, religious, industrial, residential and government entities.





As a company, Watkins Architect takes considerable pride in its ability to offer sustainable services. An entire section if its website is devoted to its LEED and sustainability efforts. LEED is a ratings system offered by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) that endeavors to certify architectural firms at different levels based on the quality of the services they offer as judged specifically by a metric of sustainable or green architecture. Watkins Architect notes that they are LEED certified as well as an Energy Star partner, a member of a program started by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to recognize organizations that provide services which conserve energy. In addition to being LEED Certified and an Energy Star Partner, Watkins Architect is itself a member of the aforementioned United States Green Buildings Council. More details and explanations can be found at http://www.watkinsarchitect.com/sustainability.asp



Contact:

Watkins Architect

Address: 29 West Main Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522

Phone: 610-944-5536

Email: yourteam(at)watkinsarchitect.com

Website: http://www.watkinsarchitect.com/





More information:

http://www.watkinsarchitect.com/



PressRelease by

Watkins Architect

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/26/2016 - 12:27

Language: English

News-ID 509193

Character count: 3633

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Watkins Architect



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 91



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease