Crier Communications Shows How PR is More Relevant Now than Ever

Ask any marketing executive from a top-tier brand today and they'll tell you their dominance in a given market is a direct result of working with a quality PR agency

Los Angeles, CA - Ask any marketing executive from a top-tier brand today and they'll tell you their dominance in a given market is a direct result of working with a quality PR agency. In spite of this, PR agencies are still one of the most misunderstood and undervalued service providers available. Why? One of the biggest reasons is probably because companies don't understand the vast network of relationships that these agencies have with influencers, data aggregators, and thought leaders in a given field, especially if that agency has been around for a long time.



This is where Crier Communications comes in.



Since 1998, Crier has served as a trusted partner across a wide range of industries, including health and fitness, food, education, technology, and many more. Today, the company boasts of being one of the best LA PR agencies around, having rock-solid partnerships with the country's most influential writers, reporters, and news producers in the media world, including ABC, BuzzFeed, CNN, NPR, NBC, Mens Health, The New York Times, Fortune, Associated Press, and many more.



Garnering relevant press involves a lot more than just designing a catchy headline and sending it out in a massive e-mail blast. Working in public relations means just that: building relationships with the public that last a lifetime. Criers relationships with the media extend back over 18 years and the firm has worked with some of the best people in the media world, and has served an impressive list of clients.



About Crier Communications



Today, Crier Communications has grown into a full-service integrated marketing communications firm, offering a full suite of services including PR, social media management, design, photography, event planning, and advertising.



Those interested in learning more about Crier should visit the company's official website at http://crierpr.com/



