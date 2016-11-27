Paren Investment Ensures Complete Success of the Global Capital and Deal Making Conference

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
New York, NY, (November 27, 2016) - The Global Capital and Deal Making Conference, held last month, witnessed the inclusion of institutions like All America Chinese Chamber of Commerce, STSC, USCGCC, ICN and AACYF. The event was orchestrated and organized by Paren Investment.
The event witnessed Ba Xing, the founder of the Mara Conservative Fund, to be a specially invited guest. He came to the occasion to discuss his social impact activities in Africa, which is one of the latest trends of social impact investment. The event focused on assessing various investment possibilities and saving money and time for global capitalists and investors.
Kathy Xiao, Gerard Mc Keon, Julie Wong, Eric Liu and Dawei Pang are some of the well known as esteemed business and community leaders who took part in the forum. Sino-Ocean and STSO are some of the popular businesses that also participated in the event.
Paren Investment took care of all the event details. The Global Capital and Deal Making Conference became a resounding success, and the event without a hitch due to the efforts of the staffs of the company. It managed to bring together people associated to global capital and deal making at a single platform, and helped them to share knowledge. It brought consultants, investors and bankers together at the same place.
About Paren Investment
An asset investment and consultant firm based in NY, Paren Investment has been assisting clients with decisions regarding investments in various sectors. Regardless of the sector or the season of investment, the company can devise flexible solutions for its clients.
For further information or enquiries, visit http://www.pareninvestment.com
Contact:
Paren Investment
1140 Avenue of Americas,
9th Floor, New York,
NY 10036
Phone no: 929-261-8472
Email id: padw(at)parenivestment.com
###
More information:
http://www.pareninvestment.com
Date: 11/27/2016 - 05:54
Language: English
News-ID 509212
Character count: 2019
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Paren Investment
Ansprechpartner: Paren Investment
Stadt: New York
Telefon: 929-261-8472
Meldungsart: Personalie
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 98
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.747
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|132
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.