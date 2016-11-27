Paren Investment Ensures Complete Success of the Global Capital and Deal Making Conference

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



New York, NY, (November 27, 2016) - The Global Capital and Deal Making Conference, held last month, witnessed the inclusion of institutions like All America Chinese Chamber of Commerce, STSC, USCGCC, ICN and AACYF. The event was orchestrated and organized by Paren Investment.



The event witnessed Ba Xing, the founder of the Mara Conservative Fund, to be a specially invited guest. He came to the occasion to discuss his social impact activities in Africa, which is one of the latest trends of social impact investment. The event focused on assessing various investment possibilities and saving money and time for global capitalists and investors.



Kathy Xiao, Gerard Mc Keon, Julie Wong, Eric Liu and Dawei Pang are some of the well known as esteemed business and community leaders who took part in the forum. Sino-Ocean and STSO are some of the popular businesses that also participated in the event.



Paren Investment took care of all the event details. The Global Capital and Deal Making Conference became a resounding success, and the event without a hitch due to the efforts of the staffs of the company. It managed to bring together people associated to global capital and deal making at a single platform, and helped them to share knowledge. It brought consultants, investors and bankers together at the same place.



About Paren Investment

An asset investment and consultant firm based in NY, Paren Investment has been assisting clients with decisions regarding investments in various sectors. Regardless of the sector or the season of investment, the company can devise flexible solutions for its clients.



For further information or enquiries, visit http://www.pareninvestment.com



Contact:

Paren Investment

1140 Avenue of Americas,

9th Floor, New York,

NY 10036

Phone no: 929-261-8472

Email id: padw(at)parenivestment.com



###





More information:

http://www.pareninvestment.com



PressRelease by

Paren Investment

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/27/2016 - 05:54

Language: English

News-ID 509212

Character count: 2019

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Paren Investment

Ansprechpartner: Paren Investment

Stadt: New York

Telefon: 929-261-8472



Meldungsart: Personalie

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 98



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease