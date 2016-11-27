       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Enter a World Where No One Dies, They Just Rise Again asThe WitchBorn

Glen Ellyn, IL  (November 27, 2016)  The WitchBorn Corporation has launched The WitchBorn: Enter Perdition on Kickstarter.com. In just its first weekend, the project topped $10,000 in funding.

This launch marks an evolution in The WitchBorn® game from a campaign-rich rules set to a complete ready-to-play game in a box, including every component you need to start your adventures. Reaper Miniatures® is a new key partner, supplying 64 beautifully sculpted miniatures from their Bones line (and even more minis if the Kickstarter reaches set stretch goals).

Enter Perditions app remains the game-changer, taking the place of a Game Master to guide players through many tense and sometimes comical discoveries, whether its WitchBorn centaurs stalking you in the thick plains grass or a chance encounter with poison ivy (which will be funny to everyone but you).

For the first time, six full-color printed guides break down everything you need to know about Dwarf, Elf, Guild, Norn, Orc, and Paladin war clans, their unique skills, artifacts, gear, storiesand of coursedetails on the WitchBorn.

Campaign Rules is a perfect-bound compendium for continuing adventures, which allow your warriors to level up and become dominant heroes.

Enter Perdition also features one of the lush battlemaps The WitchBorn game receives accolades for. Get one depicting the arid Kasel Plains and its mysterious standing stones. The playing surface is an enormous 46 x 39 so players have room to roam and explore.

The WitchBorn: Enter Perdition is perfect for 2-6 beginning players or veterans. Boxed sets include a Quick Start Guide to get you playing faster and start at $145. Choose from a wide variety of extras including an option to have your miniatures hand-painted by award winning artist James Wappel. (Click to view his blog).

Find The WitchBorn: Enter Perdition on Kickstarter.com by searching WitchBorn or at https://goo.gl/4DL7Zu. Hurry! The Kickstarter ends Monday, December 5. And learn more about The WitchBorn game at http://www.witchborn.com/.



Legal Notice: The WitchBorn® is a registered trademark and © 2016 by The WitchBorn Corporation. Reaper Miniatures: © 2016 RMP Models, LLC and in Canada: Silverfox/RAFM Miniatures http://www.rafm.com/

Contact:
The WitchBorn Corporation
821 Abbey Drive
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Cory Kammer
Title: President, Creative Director
Phone: 630-605-1813
Email: cory(at)witchborn.com

http://www.witchborn.com/



