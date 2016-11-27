Rachel Lavine, CEO, is Stepping Down and Agreed to Continue to Serve as Vice Chairman of Atrium and on Citycon Board; Dori Segal Named CEO

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT);

(TSX:GZT); (TASE:GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the

ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of

supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets, announced today

that Rachel Lavine, is stepping down on January 31, 2017. Ms. Lavine agreed to

continue to serve as Vice Chairman of Atrium and on Citycon board.



Dori Segal, Executive Vice Chairman of Gazit-Globe, named CEO. Mr. Segal has

served as CEO of Gazit-Globe between 1998 and 2008, and as President and CEO of

First Capital Realty from 2000 to 2015. Currently, Segal serves as the Chairman

of the Board of First Capital Realty, as well as several other senior leadership

positions in Gazit-Globe's subsidiaries. Mr. Segal will assume CEO position on

February 1, 2017.



Rachel Lavine joined the Group nine years ago and served six years as Atrium's

CEO. Over the years, Ms. Lavine has lead the turnaround in Atrium increasing its

assets value from EURO 1.6 billion to EURO 2.5 billion; the operating profit

margin increased from approximately 70% to 95% while its dividend has increased

from 3 cents a share to 27 cents a share.



Upon returning to Israel, Lavine was appointed as Chairman of Gazit Israel and

as a director of Gazit Globe. Later, she was appointed as CEO of Gazit Globe and

together with the Board of Directors helped develop the Company's new growth

strategy which in turn would increase its direct ownership of real estate.



Rachel Lavine, CEO of Gazit-Globe: "Gazit-Globe is an amazing real estate group

that has many opportunities and challenges ahead. It is blessed with very

professional and hands on two large shareholders and excellent management. I

believe that the new strategy of Gazit Globe, among other things, increasing



private real estate, will prove itself in the coming years. I am delighted to

have the opportunity to continue and contribute from my experience as Vice

Chairman in Atrium and as a Director in Citycon."



Chaim Katzman, Chairman of Gazit-Globe: "Lavine is one of the most talented

executives I have ever met. I welcome her willingness to continue to serve as

Vice Chairman in Atrium and as Director in Citycon. I am sure that we will

continue to benefit from her knowledge and experience."



About Gazit-Globe



Gazit-Globe is one of the largest owners, developers and operators of

predominantly supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets

around the world. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange

(NYSE:GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

(TASE:GZT) and is included in the TA-25 and Real-Estate 15 indices in Israel. As

of September 30, 2016 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 427 properties in more than

20 countries, with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.5 million square

meters and a total value of approximately US$ 22 billion.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of

applicable securities laws. In the United States, these statements are made

pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks

and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that could cause our

future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the

results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such

differences include risks detailed in our public filings with the SEC and the

Canadian Securities Administrators. Except as required by applicable law, we

undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements

herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Investors Contact: ir(at)gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: press(at)gazitgroup.com



Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gazit-Globe via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gazit-globe.com



PressRelease by

Gazit-Globe

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/27/2016 - 09:18

Language: English

News-ID 509226

Character count: 5040

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gazit-Globe

Stadt: TEL AVIV-YAFO





Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease