GEOX Launches Men's Footwear Collection Autumn/Winter 2016-2017

Comfort is Cool

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/16 -- Well-being is the first and foremost inspiration behind the new winter season, where technological development always reflects the tastes and trends of contemporary design. The breathing shoe becomes a "Comfort Cool" accessory combining creativity, lightness and flexibility, to make life easier and distinguish every step in its functionality and appearance, quality and style, in all weather conditions and anywhere, from the city streets to outdoor activities.

The unmistakable breathability, heat-regulation, waterproofing, resistance and seal guaranteed by the continual innovation of the GEOX membrane and sole amplify the value of the patents, with a focus on the design and the patterns, the materials and details and the colour and material combinations, combining elegance, versatility and refinement with the philosophy of easy walking.

The principles of uniqueness and top performance every single day are behind the extensive development of the , designed for a wide variety of uses and ideal for the most casual and carefree looks: from the slim-runners in wax-coated technical fabrics to the city-active lines combining mesh with leather. Manufactured with the ultra-light EVA soles, guaranteeing an extra-cushioning and ultra-flexible effect, which is amplified by the flex grooves on the sole and the shaped rubber tread, ensuring an optimal grip on all surfaces.

, in contrast, is an all-season model, characterised by the iconic ergonomic slip-on shape, which reconfirms the primary values of a dynamic fit and freedom of movement, in a classier shoe, designed and manufactured for walking anywhere in the world. A symbol of GEOX excellence, combining the Inner Breathing System and the 3D Performance Unit: wider openings at critical points of the sole are combined with the structure calibrated to the natural points of contact of the foot, enhancing breathability, flexibility, lightness and stability. They are available in both casual shades and the contrasting colour-blocks of the fluorescent or camouflage soles, and the clean and essential silhouettes have easy-entry and totally water-repellent uppers, in technical fabric and soft suede, with totally hidden stitching.

> > Learn more about the NEBULA collection at

The water, wind and damp proof X technology continues to be a cornerstone in the Fall/Winter season. Totally, waterproof and really comfortable. The rubber soles include the peerless Amphibiox technology which will keep rain, wind, snow and dampness at bay: the breathable and waterproof inner membrane protects both sole and upper, stopping water from getting inside the shoes whilst ensuring amazing breathability - meaning your stay feet warm and dry and can breathe naturally.

> > Learn more about the AMPHIBIOX collection at

Lastly, the patent revolutionises the elegant footwear of the modern gentleman looking for totally waterproof models: the breathing membrane is combined with the leather sole, allowing damp to pass from the inside outwards and ensuring the foot is always completely dry. A combination of a "new classic" spirit and an "old-school" refinement, the authentic Made in Italy style is extremely sophisticated and attractive, as represented by the formal range in vintage feel.

