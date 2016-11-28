Therapeutics and Pipeline Landscape of Diabetic Neuropathy, H2 2016

Report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Diabetic Neuropathic Pain, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, November 28, 2016: A recent report focusing on the therapeutic development of the disease called Diabetic Neuropathy has been added to the massive collection of Market Research Hubs research reports. It is the latest report by Global Markets Direct, titled as Diabetic Neuropathy- Pipeline Review, H2 2016. The report offers therapeutic assessment with comparative analysis at several stages, drug target, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA) and molecule type. This guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics along with its complete research and development history along with latest news & press releases.



As the name suggests, diabetic neuropathy is a nerve disorder caused by diabetes, also referred as Metabolic Disorder. The longer a person has been diabetic, the danger of diabetic neuropathy increases. This nerve damage can manifest itself anywhere in the body, such as heart, sex organs and the digestive system. The influencing factors are obesity, hypertension, high lipid and sugar levels, smoking etc. It further leads to lack of sensation, tingling in hands, arms and feet. The report estimates that more than 50 percent of people who have diabetes are affected by some type of neuropathy and maximum rates of neuropathy are amongst the public who have had diabetes for close to 25 years. It is not limited only to diabetic patients but it could also affect people who are not able to control their blood pressure or are overweight. People who are above 40 years of age are also affected by neuropathy.



The study observes that, diabetic neuropathy can be managed through medication and dietary modification. Pain relieving treatment includes anti-seizure medications such as gabapentin, pregabalin & carbamazepine, anti-depressants medications and capsaicin cream. In addition to this, nitrate sprays or patches for the feet may also relieve pain. The guide also covers the drug profiles used by the companies for the therapy along with the product description, mechanism of action and R&D progress. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are bagged on a real time basis.





Companies involved in Therapeutics Development of Diabetic Neuropathy are listed below:



Achelios Therapeutics, Inc.

KPI Therapeutics, Inc.

Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Commence Bio, Inc.

NovaLead Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Glucox Biotech AB

Lpath, Inc.

Medifron DBT Co., Ltd.

Neuralstem, Inc.

Novartis AG

Relief Therapeutics S.A.

Omeros Corporation

PhiloGene, Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ViroMed Co Ltd



Further, the report features investigational drugs from across the globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. Additionally, report also summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.









