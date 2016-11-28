Successful Online Dating Affiliate Programs and Webcam Products Are Now Offered at Affiliates.auroraglobal.com

Affiliates.auroraglobal.com has offered an extensive selection of successful online dating affiliate programs and webcam products.

(firmenpresse) - Affiliates.auroraglobal.com has offered an extensive selection of successful online dating affiliate programs and webcam products. Customers are offered to choose their affiliate plans with regard to their needs, requirements, business goals and other nuances. This is very convenient and helps those users, who are interested in the option, increase their business productivity and promotion.



Affiliates.auroraglobal.com is a credible web-based platform that has made it possible for users to choose affiliate programs they are interested in to increase the revenue and reach business goals. Realizing the potential use of the offer for the interested users, aurora global network has implemented several affiliate plans users may choose from. These are the plans that imply $135 per paid signup and $10 per free sign up. Those users, who have made use of the offer and chose the plans that meet their needs and business goals, can get up to 90% of revshare.



As of today, the network can boast over 70 millions of active users worldwide, 20 millions of unique monthly visitors and over 100k new profiles published every day. This results in over 6% of monthly revenue growth, which is an advantage in itself. This is what the representatives of the network tell about it: A huffing-puffing forge of successful online dating affiliate programs and cam products, we aim to deliver exquisite B2C solutions to users, and solid commission payments to partners. Everyone can check out online dating affiliate programs and best webcam projects to choose the most suitable plans.



As wikipedia puts it, an affiliate program acts as an intermediary between the affiliates and merchant affiliate programs, making it possible for website publishers to choose those plans that are more suitable for their websites and allows offering those projects that ensure the attraction of large audiences. This is exactly what Affiliates.auroraglobal.com offers their clients today. The network is available round-the-clock, providing such services as affiliate marketing, co-registration, link and banner exchange, white label, versatile pay per lead and ppc benefits etc. They strive to deliver top-notch services and innovative solutions, which can guarantee the expected revenue both for the clients and the network itself.





About the Company:



Affiliates.auroraglobal.com is a trusted and renowned web-service , which offers online dating affiliate programs and webcam products to those users, who are interested in these services. They have several affiliate plans clients may choose from. Currently, they have over 70 millions of active users across the globe and over 20 millions of unique monthly visitors. This increases the monthly revenue and guarantees the expected result.



Contact Info:

Address: 12115 Southeast 82nd Ave # B, Happy Valley, 97086 Oregon, USA

Tel.: (503) 548 69 34

E-mail: affiliates(at)auroraglobal.com

Website: http://affiliates.auroraglobal.com/





More information:

http://affiliates.auroraglobal.com/



PressRelease by

Affiliates.auroraglobal.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 07:25

Language: English

News-ID 509250

Character count: 3202

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Affiliates.auroraglobal.com



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 91



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease