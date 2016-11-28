Start from Information Stations and enjoy a more convenient and in-depth trip to Taiwan

(firmenpresse) - TAIPEI, TAIWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- In order to help independent travelers to have their question answered via friendly, Taiwanese style service, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, especially collaborated with friendly stores and service providers throughout Taiwan to establish "Information Stations" that help visitors in Taiwan. Arriving at an "Information Station," you will see the yellow, round "Information Station" sign with black letters. Besides wall maps and friendly travel information services, the station also has Wi-Fi hotspots and QR codes that will guide the visitors to a variety of cloud-based travel services.

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau has been assisting local governments establishing "Information Stations" at tourist spots to provide better and more convenient help to visitors. So far, over 200 stations have been established and the 2016 most popular "station master" voting event has just ended, attracting over 190,000 votes. Based on the scoring rubrics measuring specialty, enthusiasm, friendliness, professionalism, and thoughtfulness, the winning station masters are ZHENG Mama Hand-Crafted Nougat, Wei-I Foodstuff Company, Ateliea Tea Shop, Peng-Fu tourism yacht, and Mizai Sweet Potato Candy.

Taiwan Tourism Bureau has announced that all 14 freeway service areas will also become Information Stations. This year, service areas in Guanxi, Qingshui, and Dongshan have already set up Information Stations and begun helping out tourists. By linking all 14 service areas, Information Station service coverage can be widened. Since freeways are the traffic backbones of Taiwan, service areas are already important stops and many of them have already started to feature local specialties, history, culture and food, becoming a tourist spot themselves. Through adding Information Stations, service areas can offer even better service to travelers.

Relying on the enthusiasm of these Information Stations, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau will use the slogan "Come and visit my home (station)" as a way to recruit more merchants to join the ranks of other stations. By doing so, the bureau hopes that these Information Stations can act as local guides and provide travelers with excellent hospitality and also bring traffic to the local food and scenic spots around the Information Stations.

Taiwan Tourism Bureau began in 1956. Responsible for the administration of domestic and international tourism policy making, execution and development.

Photo caption: The Taiwan Tourism Bureau has been establishing over 200 "Information Stations" at tourist spots to provide better and more convenient help to visitors.

