Gemalto Subscription Management joins forces with Huawei's OceanConnect, boosting IoT ecosystem

Amsterdam, November 28, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

with Huawei, the world leading ICT solution provider, to realize the global

Internet of Things (IoT) vision of both parties at Huawei Connect, Europe 2016.



Under the agreement, Gemalto is providing its award-winning LinqUs On-Demand

Connectivity (ODC) solution integrated with Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform,

to enable seamless connectivity through secure remote subscription provisioning.

Now, Huawei's customers and partners will be able to connect to any mobile

operator of their choice, anytime and anywhere in the world. This partnership

will help accelerate service rollout, reduce integration cost, and increase

revenue for businesses looking to adopt enterprise or consumer IoT applications,

such as those used in smart cities, connected cars, and intelligent homes.



Gartner predicts that the IoT ecosystem is growing by leaps and bounds, with

6.4 billion objects to be connected in 2016, and hitting 20.8 billion in

2020[1]. On 1(st) September, 2016, Huawei launched its OceanConnect IoT platform

and is now poised to contribute to this ever-growing trend.



"Huawei is accelerating growth at full throttle in the cloud and IoT space. We

have innovated and adopted various IoT solutions for multiple sectors, including

smart homes, automotive, public utilities as well as oil and gas energy," said

Zhang Qin, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Marketing Execution at Huawei.

"With Gemalto's LinqUs On-Demand Connectivity integrated to Huawei's

OceanConnect IoT platform, we will be able to fulfill the commitment of

providing flexible, scalable IoT services to all our customers worldwide."





"Similar to Huawei, IoT is one of Gemalto's top priorities as we move further



into the digital age. We believe the partnership will open a new chapter of

close collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two companies," said

Suzanne Tong-Li, President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto.





About Huawei OceanConnect



Huawei OceanConnect is an open ecosystem with the IoT connection management

platform as its core. With open APIs and serial agents, it accelerates

application release, simplifies terminal access, and ensures network connection.

In addition, it provides one-stop services for partners including all kinds of

technical support, marketing support and commercial cooperation.



With more than 170 released APIs, over 200 integrated devices and sensors, and

more than 80 partners, Huawei OceanConnect Ecosystem provides solutions for

Connected Car, Smart Home, Public Utility, Gas & Energy and other fields.





About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



[1] Gartner, Gartner Says 6.4 Billion Connected "Things" Will Be in Use in

2016, Up 30 Percent From 2015



