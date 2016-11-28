Gemalto Subscription Management joins forces with Huawei's OceanConnect, boosting IoT ecosystem

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, November 28, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
with Huawei, the world leading ICT solution provider, to realize the global
Internet of Things (IoT) vision of both parties at Huawei Connect, Europe 2016.
Under the agreement, Gemalto is providing its award-winning LinqUs On-Demand
Connectivity (ODC) solution integrated with Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform,
to enable seamless connectivity through secure remote subscription provisioning.
Now, Huawei's customers and partners will be able to connect to any mobile
operator of their choice, anytime and anywhere in the world. This partnership
will help accelerate service rollout, reduce integration cost, and increase
revenue for businesses looking to adopt enterprise or consumer IoT applications,
such as those used in smart cities, connected cars, and intelligent homes.
Gartner predicts that the IoT ecosystem is growing by leaps and bounds, with
6.4 billion objects to be connected in 2016, and hitting 20.8 billion in
2020[1]. On 1(st) September, 2016, Huawei launched its OceanConnect IoT platform
and is now poised to contribute to this ever-growing trend.
"Huawei is accelerating growth at full throttle in the cloud and IoT space. We
have innovated and adopted various IoT solutions for multiple sectors, including
smart homes, automotive, public utilities as well as oil and gas energy," said
Zhang Qin, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Marketing Execution at Huawei.
"With Gemalto's LinqUs On-Demand Connectivity integrated to Huawei's
OceanConnect IoT platform, we will be able to fulfill the commitment of
providing flexible, scalable IoT services to all our customers worldwide."
"Similar to Huawei, IoT is one of Gemalto's top priorities as we move further
into the digital age. We believe the partnership will open a new chapter of
close collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two companies," said
Suzanne Tong-Li, President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto.
About Huawei OceanConnect
Huawei OceanConnect is an open ecosystem with the IoT connection management
platform as its core. With open APIs and serial agents, it accelerates
application release, simplifies terminal access, and ensures network connection.
In addition, it provides one-stop services for partners including all kinds of
technical support, marketing support and commercial cooperation.
With more than 170 released APIs, over 200 integrated devices and sensors, and
more than 80 partners, Huawei OceanConnect Ecosystem provides solutions for
Connected Car, Smart Home, Public Utility, Gas & Energy and other fields.
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Gartner, Gartner Says 6.4 Billion Connected "Things" Will Be in Use in
2016, Up 30 Percent From 2015
