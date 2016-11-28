Addex Appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran, Roger G. Mills, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Addex Therapeutics /

Addex Appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran, Roger G. Mills, M.D., as

Chief Medical Officer

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Dr Mills adds extensive expertise in Parkinson's disease drug development and

commercialization



Geneva, Switzerland, 28 November 2016 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN) announced

today the appointment of Roger G. Mills, M.D., to the newly created position of

Chief Medical Officer.



Dr. Mills brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience at

both global pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies, including

Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, Abbott Laboratories and

Wellcome, across a spectrum of disease areas. His extensive track record

includes managing drug development programs from Investigational New Drug

Application preparation through to post-marketing and OTC products, including

NUPLAZID(TM) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis, as well as

regulatory affairs and business development activities. Most recently, Dr.

Mills was with Acadia Pharmaceuticals for nine years, serving as Executive Vice

President, Development and Chief Medical Officer. In this role, he oversaw the

largest ever international phase III program in Parkinson's disease psychosis,

and led the Company's New Drug Application submission to the US Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) for NUPLAZID, which was subsequently approved and remains

the first and only medication approved by the FDA in this indication.



"We are delighted to welcome Roger to the Addex team, he brings a unique blend

of drug development expertise, commercial experience and US public biotechnology



company operations knowledge," said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "Roger's experience

in helping to successfully and significantly grow Acadia will be invaluable to

Addex as we continue to execute on our strategy to develop dipraglurant for

levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease."



"I am excited to join Addex at such a critical juncture in the Company's

corporate development," said Roger. Mills". Addex's development pipeline holds

significant promise, and I look forward to applying my broad experience in the

pharmaceutical industry and dealing with regulatory agencies to successfully

advance the Company's product candidates."



Dr. Mills currently serves as a Visiting Professor at the Centre for Age Related

Diseases, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College

London. He received his medical degree from Imperial College, Charing Cross

Hospital Medical School, London, UK.



About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics (www.addextherapeutics.com) is a biopharmaceutical company

focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric

modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging

class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be more specific and

confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small

molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery

platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential

for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline was generated from this

pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug

candidate, dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has

successfully completed a phase IIa POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced

dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-

LID with support from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

(MJFF). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being

investigated with support from the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF).

Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator

or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

for epilepsy. In addition, ADX71441 (GABAB receptor PAM) has received regulatory

approval to start phase I and is being investigated for its therapeutic use in

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease (CMT1A), cocaine and alcohol use disorder

and nicotine dependence. Discovery programs include mGluR4PAM for

neurodegenerative diseases, mGluR7NAM for psychosomatic disorders and TrkBPAM

for neurodegenerative disorders which are being advanced in collaboration with

the Universities of Lausanne and Geneva under the Swiss CTI grant program; and

mGluR3PAM which is being advanced in collaboration with Pierre Fabre

Pharmaceuticals.



Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Addex Therapeutics

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 61

Email: PR(at)addextherapeutics.com



Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute

an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex

Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve

certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual

results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be

materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers

should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not

in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims

any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Addex Therapeutics via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.addexpharma.com



PressRelease by

Addex Therapeutics

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 509257

Character count: 6782

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Addex Therapeutics

Stadt: Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease