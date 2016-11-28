Addex Appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran, Roger G. Mills, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Dr Mills adds extensive expertise in Parkinson's disease drug development and
commercialization
Geneva, Switzerland, 28 November 2016 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN) announced
today the appointment of Roger G. Mills, M.D., to the newly created position of
Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Mills brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience at
both global pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies, including
Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, Abbott Laboratories and
Wellcome, across a spectrum of disease areas. His extensive track record
includes managing drug development programs from Investigational New Drug
Application preparation through to post-marketing and OTC products, including
NUPLAZID(TM) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis, as well as
regulatory affairs and business development activities. Most recently, Dr.
Mills was with Acadia Pharmaceuticals for nine years, serving as Executive Vice
President, Development and Chief Medical Officer. In this role, he oversaw the
largest ever international phase III program in Parkinson's disease psychosis,
and led the Company's New Drug Application submission to the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for NUPLAZID, which was subsequently approved and remains
the first and only medication approved by the FDA in this indication.
"We are delighted to welcome Roger to the Addex team, he brings a unique blend
of drug development expertise, commercial experience and US public biotechnology
company operations knowledge," said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "Roger's experience
in helping to successfully and significantly grow Acadia will be invaluable to
Addex as we continue to execute on our strategy to develop dipraglurant for
levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease."
"I am excited to join Addex at such a critical juncture in the Company's
corporate development," said Roger. Mills". Addex's development pipeline holds
significant promise, and I look forward to applying my broad experience in the
pharmaceutical industry and dealing with regulatory agencies to successfully
advance the Company's product candidates."
Dr. Mills currently serves as a Visiting Professor at the Centre for Age Related
Diseases, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College
London. He received his medical degree from Imperial College, Charing Cross
Hospital Medical School, London, UK.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics (www.addextherapeutics.com) is a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric
modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging
class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be more specific and
confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery
platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential
for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline was generated from this
pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has
successfully completed a phase IIa POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced
dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-
LID with support from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(MJFF). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being
investigated with support from the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF).
Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator
or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc
for epilepsy. In addition, ADX71441 (GABAB receptor PAM) has received regulatory
approval to start phase I and is being investigated for its therapeutic use in
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease (CMT1A), cocaine and alcohol use disorder
and nicotine dependence. Discovery programs include mGluR4PAM for
neurodegenerative diseases, mGluR7NAM for psychosomatic disorders and TrkBPAM
for neurodegenerative disorders which are being advanced in collaboration with
the Universities of Lausanne and Geneva under the Swiss CTI grant program; and
mGluR3PAM which is being advanced in collaboration with Pierre Fabre
Pharmaceuticals.
