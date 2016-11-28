Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
28 November 2016, 07:00 CET
Disclosure of a transparency notification
(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major
shareholdings)
Mechelen, Belgium, 28 November 2016 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or
'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:
BCART), announces today in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the
Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers
whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the 'Belgian
Transparency Act'), that it received a transparency notification dated 22
November 2016 (the 'Notification'), indicating that the shareholding of DHAM NV
(which is controlled by KORYS NV, which is in turn controlled by Stichting
Administratiekantoor Cozin) has decreased below the 3% notification threshold.
The Notification contains the following information:
* Reason for the Notification: passive downward crossing of the lowest
threshold.
* Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person.
* Persons subject to the notification requirement: DHAM NV, G.
Gezellestraat 126, 1654 Huizingen, Belgium, KORYS NV, G. Gezellestraat
126, 1654 Huizingen, Belgium and Stichting Administratiekantoor Cozin,
Claude Debussylaan 24, 1085 MD Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
* Transaction date: 17 November 2016.
* Threshold that is crossed: 3%.
* Denominator: 44,648,105.
* Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding was effectively
held:
DHAM NV is controlled by KORYS NV, which is controlled by Stichting
Administratiekantoor Cozin. Stichting Administratiekantoor Cozin is not a
controlled entity.
The Notification is available here on the website of the Company.
Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the
Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and
Markets Authority ('FSMA') is required by all natural and legal persons in each
case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons
reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every
subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests on the market. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo
Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
