Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification

28 November 2016, 07:00 CET





Disclosure of a transparency notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major

shareholdings)



Mechelen, Belgium, 28 November 2016 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or

'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:

BCART), announces today in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the

Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers

whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the 'Belgian

Transparency Act'), that it received a transparency notification dated 22

November 2016 (the 'Notification'), indicating that the shareholding of DHAM NV

(which is controlled by KORYS NV, which is in turn controlled by Stichting

Administratiekantoor Cozin) has decreased below the 3% notification threshold.



The Notification contains the following information:



* Reason for the Notification: passive downward crossing of the lowest

threshold.



* Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person.



* Persons subject to the notification requirement: DHAM NV, G.

Gezellestraat 126, 1654 Huizingen, Belgium, KORYS NV, G. Gezellestraat

126, 1654 Huizingen, Belgium and Stichting Administratiekantoor Cozin,

Claude Debussylaan 24, 1085 MD Amsterdam, The Netherlands.



* Transaction date: 17 November 2016.



* Threshold that is crossed: 3%.



* Denominator: 44,648,105.



* Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding was effectively

held:

DHAM NV is controlled by KORYS NV, which is controlled by Stichting

Administratiekantoor Cozin. Stichting Administratiekantoor Cozin is not a



controlled entity.



The Notification is available here on the website of the Company.



Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the

Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and

Markets Authority ('FSMA') is required by all natural and legal persons in each

case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons

reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every

subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.



More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave(at)biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64



About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving

clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests on the market. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo

Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.









