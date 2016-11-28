Media Release | MCH Group | Partial tax exemption revoked

MCH Group: partial tax exemption for the exhibition business in Basel to be

revoked



The tax administration of the Canton of Basel-Stadt has taken the decision to

revoke the partial tax exemption for MCH Swiss Exhibition (Basel) Ltd. - a

company belonging to MCH Group Ltd. - as of the end of 2020. From 2021 onwards,

the exhibition business in Basel that has been partially exempted from taxation

will be subject to tax. The time at which the tax regime is being changed has

been coordinated with the repayment of the loans granted by the Canton of Basel-

Stadt for the new Messe Basel hall complex, which the company has to repay by

2020.



It is not yet possible to say how much tax will be due in 2021 and subsequent

years under the new tax regime, and what influence this will have on the

consolidated group result of MCH Group. The further development of the company

and potential changes in the context of the planned corporate tax reform III

will not permit reliable forecasts for the period after 2021.



The current tax exemption for the exhibition business in Basel dates back to the

Swiss Sample Fair Cooperative that was founded in Basel in 1920. It has remained

in force for exhibition operations in Basel over the course of the Sample Fair's

development into the present-day MCH Group. This is because the purpose of the

company and the public interest in its activities have remained unchanged in

respect of its location of Basel. In the meantime, however, the tax authorities

have come to the conclusion that the exhibition business is fundamentally fully

taxable, despite being of major importance for the economy.



Contact:



MCH Group Ltd. / MCH Swiss Exhibition (Basel) Ltd

Christian Jecker , Corporate Communications

+41 58 206 22 52

christian.jecker(at)mch-group.com

www.mch-group.com





Download:

http://hugin.info/134007/R/2059409/771905.pdf







