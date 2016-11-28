Enterprise Mobility Management Market - Strategic Assessment, Survey and Outlook

Report presents the revenue opportunities in the enterprise mobility management market through to 2020.

ICT Industry Market

Strategic Focus report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the enterprise mobility management market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise mobility management technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents Kables view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise mobility management market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises investment priorities in the enterprise mobility management segment.



Key Findings

Mobility is aiding the functioning of the IoT environment by offering wider connectivity with the use of new technologies, turning information into actions that enable companies to remain competitive, develop new capabilities, and create rich mobile experiences.

The sheer pace of growth in mobile traffic has forced organizations across industries to create a unified mobile strategy.

With bring your own devices (BYOD) trend becoming more prevalent in enterprises, there has been an exponential increase in the proliferation of mobile devices.



Synopsis



This product covers the latest trends in the enterprise mobility management market, coupled with insight into the vendor landscape and market size in the enterprise mobility management domain.





This product covers the latest trends in the enterprise mobility management market, coupled with insight into the vendor landscape and market size in the enterprise mobility management domain.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The latest trends impacting the enterprise mobility management market.

The market drivers (both supply-side and demand-side) that will facilitate the growth of the enterprise mobility management market.

The market inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise mobility management solutions.

Identification of the top ICT vendors in the enterprise mobility management market, coupled with an overview of the top 5 vendors.

The report also covers the primary findings from Kables view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise mobility management market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band.

An identification of enterprises investment priorities based on their budget allocations relating to mobility.



Reasons To Buy



Helps the reader to understand the enterprise mobility management market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the enterprise mobility management segment.

The report will provide an assessment of mobility vendors and their relative performance in the enterprise mobility management market.

The most exhaustive and up-to-date report providing revenue opportunity forecasts in the enterprise mobility management market from 2015 to 2020, spanning four technology segments, six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.

Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, Kables in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the enterprise mobility management segment and its sub categories.





More information:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

