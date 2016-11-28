Destiny Media Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call



VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2016 - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQX: DSNY), the global standard for the secure distribution of pre-release music to radio and the developer of a new cross-platform playerless video streaming format, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter ended August 31, 2016. The Company plans to release financial results for the quarter in a press release after the market closes on November 29, 2016.



The conference call will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Steven Vestergaard, and Chief Financial Officer, Fred Vandenberg.



Date: Tuessday, November 29, 2016

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Direct dial in: 416-764-8688

North America toll-free participant dial in: 888-390-0546

Conference ID: 05294037



A replay of the call will be available until December 6, 2016.



Direct replay: 416-764-8677

North America toll-free replay: 888-390-0561

Replay passcode: 294037#



A replay will also be available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com in the Company's proprietary Clipstream® format.



About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.



Destiny Media Technologies provides services that enable content owners to securely display and distribute their audio and video content digitally through the internet. The Company's two major services are Clipstream® and Play MPE®. Clipstream (www.clipstream.com) is an automated high availability self-serve video hosting service built around a proprietary JavaScript playback system. This approach, which is protected by two dozen pending and granted patents, is much more secure and flexible than standard video approaches. Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com) provides a standardized method to securely and cost effectively distributes pre-release music to radio stations and other music industry professionals, before it is ready for sale. It is protected by granted security and watermark patents. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.





For further information:

Fred Vandenberg, CFO Destiny Media Technologies, Inc., 604 609 7736 x236







Destiny Media Technologies (DSY.V) (DSNY) bietet den Inhabern von Inhalten Dienste, die es diesen ermöglichen, ihre Audio- und Video-Inhalte auf sichere Weise und digitalisiert im Internet zu verbreiten.





