Top Emerging Countries in Meat Industry are expected to reach a value of $321,494.7 million by 2020

The Emerging 5 Meat industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2011-15, and forecast to 2020)

top 5 emerging meat market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, November 28, 2016: The top 5 emerging countries in meat market are expected to reach a value of $321,494.7 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period of 2015-2020. This analysis is acquired in a new report which has been added to the vast archive of Market Research Hub. The 134-page research report is entitled as Meat Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide-2016 and offers top line qualitative and quantitative summary data that includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends in top 5 regions of the globe.



The report begins with the brief introduction to the emerging countries of meat production and compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa. It has been observed that industrialized countries are demanding less meat, but better quality and thats where significant opportunities arise. The BRICS nations are increasing their investments in their Meat industries to help growing local demand for Meat and Poultry production, with the goal to liberty in the near future.



With the further economic development of the above regions, food consumption will lead to greater demand for protein derived from meat and poultry products; that is why the number of meat-eaters is rising all over the world. According to the report findings, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations within the meat industry, currently accounts for over 30% of the worlds current meat production with market revenues of $206,171.5 million in 2015. This was followed by Brazil and Mexico with a value of $38,757.4 and $27,569.0 million, respectively. Rising incomes in China are leading to shift in the consumption of higher quality food products. This trend is signified by an increase in the consumption of animal protein, meat, poultry, dairy and aquaculture products. Meat feeding in China grew rapidly in the past three decades and has become the most important category of food consumption in recent years.





Further, leading company profiles are also mentioned in report along with the details of key meat market players and their evolving five operations and financial performance. This report is prepared using five forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and hence attractiveness of the emerging five meat markets. Through this report, the buyer will be able to understand what factors are affecting the strength of competition in the top 5 emerging meat market nations along with the knowledge of top competitors.





Date: 11/28/2016 - 08:41

Language: English

News-ID 509267

Character count: 3036

