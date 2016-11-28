Herts Carpets Ltd presents special end of year offer for all Hertfordshire-based customers

Herts, UK, (November 28, 2016) - Herts Carpets Ltd is a company that specialises in supplying carpets for both residential and commercial customers in the Hertfordshire area. They also offer services relating to carpet fitting and carpet cleaning. Recently Herts Carpets Ltd has launched an end of year offer for all Hertfordshire-based customers, they will supply and fit carpet products from £800 for a whole house. This offer includes all carpets, gripper, door bars, underlay and fittings. This offer is applicable for properties with an average size of about 67 square meters.



The director of Herts Carpets Limited, Mr. Matt Lenzie has commented that the goal of Herts Carpets is to provide customers with the best quality products at the most affordable prices. Herts Carpets works with some of the leading carpet suppliers in the UK and they are very confident that there prices are competitive, Lenzie recently stated that Herts Carpets will match any written quote. Herts Carpets is currently seeking to develop and grow their business by leveraging their existing business relationships within local business community of Herts and also by entering into strategic partnerships with the local estate agents. The carpet supplying firm is also determined to offer the best quality products and services to individual customers in domestic homes. The carpets offered by Herts Carpets Ltd can also be cleaned and fitted easily to all kinds of surroundings.



About Herts Carpets Ltd

Herts Carpets Ltd is a well-known carpet supplying and fitting firm in UK offering quality products to both commercial and domestic customers in the neighboring areas.



To learn more about Herts Carpets Ltd and their products, visit http://www.hertscarpets.com/



Contact:

Company Name: Herts Carpets Ltd

Address: Unit 10, Verulam Industrial Estate, London Road, St Albans, Herts, AL1 1JB

Telephone number: 01727 801668



Email: hertscarpets(at)gmail.com



Herts Carpets Ltd

