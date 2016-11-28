Fantasy 6 releases artificial intelligence driven chatbot for sports data

Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. ("Fantasy 6" or the "Company") (CSE: FYS)(CSE: FYS.CN)(OTC PINK: FNTYF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6)(WKN: A2AKL8) has released the first of its artificial intelligence ("AI") driven products - a chatbot designed to deliver sports data from Fantasy 6's recently acquired FansUnite platform. The first generation of the FansUnite chatbot is available on Facebook Messenger and can be accessed by adding FansUnite as a Messenger Contact.

Reflective of the Company's push towards big data and AI, the FansUnite chatbot will give sports fans access to real time sports data and crowdsourced sports picks from FansUnite through a new and convenient mobile interface. The first generation version of the FansUnite chatbot will give users access to data such as top picks for any matches for that day, odds for any major team, and current picks from any FansUnite user. Future versions will leverage Machine Learning ("ML") and AI and offer more elaborate uses of FansUnite sports data.

"We're very keen to introduce our new FansUnite chatbot to the suite of features that we like to think make us different from the other players in the sports data space," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy 6. "Our chatbot is just another example of how our team is leveraging cutting edge technology such as AI in order to develop valuable tools for our users. It's like having your own personal sports data scientist in your pocket on your phone available to you 24/7. It's part of our vision to help develop the most knowledgeable, passionate and engaged generation of sports fans in history."

ESPN recently released a three part series on the future of sports betting, highlighting the opinion that - "In the future, the most-sophisticated bettors won't be human -- they'll be robots. These betting bots, used by elite betting groups, will be fast, powerful and have terabytes of data flowing through them." FansUnite looks to bring these tools to the masses and level the playing field for its users. "Whether you're at the racetrack in Atlantic City, or at the cricket pitch in Mumbai, the FansUnite chatbot is giving our members the advantage in the trillion dollar global sports betting industry," said Darius Eghdami, CEO of FansUnite.

ABOUT FANTASY 6 SPORTS INC. (CSE: FYS)

Fantasy 6 is a technology company which creates immersive experiences and games for fans around the world using virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other immersive technologies. The Company also features core competencies in fantasy sports, big data and artificial intelligence, mobile video games and develops interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters and not-for-profit societies and charities. The Company's mission is to create new dimensions in fan engagement, experience and entertainment.

ABOUT FANSUNITE.COM

Operating as a division of Fantasy 6 Sports Inc., FansUnite is a social sports data platform launched by three sports fans who wanted to take sports back to the global community of fans that fuel the industry. With contests such as the NFL Pick'Em Challenge, FansUnite.com caters to every type of fan. With a free virtual currency, members make their fantasy sports picks with zero monetary risk and are able to track their selections with the proprietary PickTracker. FansUnite.com offers a full-unedited look into the picking history of individual players and their peers. FansUnite Consensus literally allows members to see what the crowd is saying.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fantasy 6. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fantasy 6, including future plans for acquisitions. Although Fantasy 6 believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fantasy 6 can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fantasy 6 disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements.

