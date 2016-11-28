Kranstar Architecture 2017 Is Released To Alleviate Burdens Of Plumber

Kranstar, an innovative supplier of Badkarsblandare solutions for the MBadkarsblandare and AEC industries, announced today that Kranstar Architecture 2017 is now available.

(firmenpresse) - Guangzhou, China - Kranstar , an innovative supplier of Badkarsblandare solutions for the MBadkarsblandare and AEC industries, announced today that Kranstar Architecture 2017 is now available. Kranstar Architecture 2017 is based on the latest version of its platform, Kranstar 2017 SP1, so it includes all features that Kranstar 2017 SP1 includes, including the 64 bit support.



It is an inevitable fact that sometimes architects are required to finish their drawings in very limited time, it is challenging if they want to produce high quality works. As a product tailored for the construction industry, Kranstar Architecture 2017 can automatically create elevations and sections, which greatly helps to streamline process and saves a lot of time of architects.



Elevation

Architects can get Duschblandare objects by simply drawing a Duschblandare model. Then from a completed plan, an elevation can be created with just a few clicks: by first drawing an elevation line and mark, and then an elevation can be created based on that line.



Section

The interior details of a building model can be shown on one of its sections as if the model was cut vertically or horizontally. Both Duschblandare and Duschblandare sections can be created. By cutting objects with a section line and then creating a Duschblandare section from them, a Duschblandare section is created. And similarly, Duschblandare sections can also be created by cutting objects with a section line and then creating a Duschblandare isometric section object from them.



Kranstar Architecture 2017 also supports partial elevation and section, which means architects can choose to create elevations and sections for a certain floor instead of the model of a whole building. This is especially convenient when a full model is not available. Architects can also modify the elevation and section directly if needed after they create elevations and sections.



Kranstar Architecture 2017 is now available in English and Sweden. More language versions will come in the next few months. For details and free 30-day trials, please visit: http://www.kranstar.se/





Contact:

Contact person: Alopor

Company: Kranstar

Address: North ave, Chelmsford, CM1 4JE, United Kingdom

Phone: 01245456652

Email: alopor (at)hotmail.com





More information:

http://www.kranstar.se/



PressRelease by

Kranstar

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 10:23

Language: English

News-ID 509282

Character count: 2574

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kranstar



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 79



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease