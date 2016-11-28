nokra product innovation: alpha.ti 4.0 - a milestone in laser-based thickness measurement

(PresseBox) - High-performance laser-based thickness measurement is key for competitiveness in many production processes. In the Industry 4.0 era, the demands placed on the digitalization of production data are steadily increasing. Higher data densities lead to an ever more sophisticated understanding of process, more efficient production and higher, documented quality.

alpha.ti 4.0 is a milestone in laser-based thickness measurement: close to 20 years of experience have gone into this product, which was engineered from the ground up. Our top priority was making the system simple to integrate, simple to handle and simple to use. At the same time, accuracy and precision were increased even further, so as to ensure that QM-critical instrument capability is achieved even for the most demanding requirements. Equipped with an array of standard interfaces, alpha.ti 4.0 enables flexible, customized integration in the plant equipment environment.

The most important new features include temperature-independent measuring accuracy, flexible measuring ranges with tool-less sensor replacement without needing adjustment, as well as the quick-exchange sensor panes and invisible air knives to keep the optical paths clear. The system is available as C- or O-frame, in both cases the measuring operation can be traversing or using a fixed measuring track.

Due to the simplicity and compactness of alpha.ti 4.0, it is possible for the first time to use the system as an off-line system for laboratory measurements. For this purpose, a sample scanning mode is available to deliver either a single measurement or a composite area profile of an entire sample section efficiently.

Future software options ? if desired even custom expansions ? allow alpha.ti 4.0 to grow flexibly with new demands, for instance for data filtering or data aggregation in the context of Industry 4.0.



nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation GmbH was founded in 1991 as a spin-off from Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology (ILT) and Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology (IPT) in Aachen. As a medium-sized technology company we develop, produce and distribute laser based measurement devices for automatic inline inspection of geometric properties of products in the metal, automotive and glass industry. Products to be inspected are rolled products (coils, plates, profiles) in the steel, aluminium and non-ferrous metal industry, large-diameter pipes as well as vehicle components, e.g. camshafts and crankshafts, axle supports, windscreens.







