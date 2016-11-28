Versus Systems, Inc. Files Patent Claims for Competitive Gaming and In-Game Advertising Technology



Vancouver, British Columbia - November 28, 2016 - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS, OTCQB: VRSSF, FRA: BMVA) has filed multiple patent claims with the USPTO to expand upon their existing portfolio of prizing, promotion, and financial technologies that enable brands to reach the rapidly growing competitive gaming audience of players, spectators, and broadcasters.





The Versus patent claims, extending and expanding on claims filed in the US in 2014, and internationally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty in 2015, describe a system that seeks to match competitive game players and spectators with prizing from their favorite brands through a unique Conditional Prize Matching system. This proprietary system allows advertisers and brands, as well as video game developers and publishers to provide prizing to players and spectators for their in-game or in-app skills and behaviors wherever they play.



Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems says, The current explosion in gaming - from casters to spectators to eSports competitors - shows us that everyone loves games that involve real stakes. Players want to play for prizes. Spectators want to watch matches that matter. There are over 1.5 billion of these players and spectators that until Versus, brands have been unable to reach. This audience has extraordinary purchasing power with income levels 40% higher than the average U.S. household, an average age of 35, and a 41% female demographic. Versus solutions allow brands to interact with this $100B audience in a powerful way - by rewarding their gaming skill with downloadable content, real money, and physical goods.





The key to the Versus solution is a system that identifies player characteristics, including age, location, and in-game behaviors and achievements - and matches those characteristics to digital, as well as real-world prizes that the players want. The Versus solution is an in-game or in-world prize distribution network - a network that makes it possible for players and spectators to play games they love for real stakes. Versus allows game developers and brands to offer both real-world and digital prizes to players who love their games, making those games more engaging, said John OConnell, Versus Head of Business Development. What player doesnt want their in-game dominance to be rewarded with the latest gear, apparel, and more? Thats what Versus is all about.



Versus Systems is currently working with a number of prize providers and is integrating their proprietary software platform into select games that will be in market in early 2017.



