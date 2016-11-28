Nickel One Resources announces appointment of Lawrence Roulston to the advisory board



November 28, 2016 - Vancouver, BC - Nickel One Resources Inc. (Nickel One or the Company, TSXV:NNN) is pleased to announce that Mr. Lawrence Roulston will be joining the Companys advisory board.



Mr. Lawrence Roulston is a mining professional with over 35 years of diverse hands-on experience. He recently founded WestBay Capital Advisors, providing business advisory and capital markets expertise to the junior and mid-tier sectors of the mining industry. From 2014-2016 Lawrence was President of Quintana Resources Capital, which provided resource advisory services for US private investors. Before Quintana, he was a mining analyst and consultant, as well as the editor of Resource Opportunities, an independent investment publication focused on the mining industry. Prior to this, Lawrence was an analyst or executive with various companies in the resources industry, both majors and juniors. He has graduate-level training in business and holds a B.Sc. in geology.



Mr.Roulston commented: I was attracted to Nickel One by their planned acquisition of an exceptional PGE-copper-nickel project in Finland, and by their vision to further capitalize on the multitude of opportunities available in northern Europe. The enormous geological potential of that region is largely unrecognized and Finland is one of the highest rated countries in the world for mining investment.



Mr. Vance Loeber, CEO of Nickel One says, Lawrence Roulstons appointment to our advisory board further validates our teams vision and we are looking forward to working closely with him.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

President, CEO & Director



Vance Loeber



For further information contact:



Vance Loeber

Phone: 1-778-327-5799 ext.315

Fax: 778-327-6675

Email: info(at)nickeloneinc.com



Nickel One Resources Inc.

Suite 1110 - 1111 West Georgia Street



Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4M3

Canada



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of Nickel One Resources Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.



Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.











