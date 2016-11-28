Balabit Boosts Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth

Peter O'Neill joins as VP Worldwide Sales and Matthew Ravden as VP and Chief Marketing Officer

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- , a leading provider of contextual security technologies, has announced two appointments to its Senior Executive team with the addition of Peter O' Neill as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Matthew Ravden in the position of VP and Chief Marketing Officer. The new appointments are part of Balabit's major plans for international expansion. In the last 18 months Balabit has opened offices in the UK (London) and the US (New York), and the US market is already the company's fastest growing region.

Peter O'Neill most recently served as Global VP of Sales for Corvil Limited, whose solutions increase the performance of electronic trading systems for the world's major investment banks. Matthew Ravden joins from cloud security and archiving company, Mimecast, where he was Chief Strategy Officer.

"We have successfully completed the first phase of our expansion with the introduction of the Contextual Security Intelligence (CSI) concept in the UK and US market and we are delighted to welcome both Peter and Matthew to the team. Both are proven leaders in their fields, and we're looking forward to leveraging their expertise as we help protect more organizations around the world from cyber-crime," said Zoltán Györk?, CEO, Balabit.

Balabit -- founded in Budapest, Hungary -- is a leading provider of contextual security technologies with the mission of preventing data breaches without constraining business. Balabit operates globally with offices across the United States and Europe, together with its network of reseller partners. Balabit's Contextual Security Intelligence platform protects organizations in real-time from threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts. Solutions include reliable system and application Log Management with context enriched data ingestion, Privileged User Monitoring and User Behavior Analytics. Together they can identify unusual user activities and provide deep visibility into potential threats. Working in conjunction with existing control-based strategies, Balabit enables a flexible and people-centric approach to improve security without adding additional barriers to business practices. Founded in 2000, Balabit has a proven track record, with 23 Fortune 100 customers and more than 1,000,000 corporate users worldwide.

For more information, please visit .

Dan Chmielewski





714-832-8716





More information:

http://www.balabit.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 509293

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Balabit, Inc.

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease