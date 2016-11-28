Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Drug Pipeline Analysis and Therapeutic Assessment, H2 2016

Report Provides provides broad information on the therapeutics under development for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology), with the complete analysis by stage of development, drug target, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA) and molecule type.

A recent report has been launched by Global Market Directs pharmaceutical and healthcare disease pipeline guide. The research study of 680 pages, titled as Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia)- Pipeline Review, H2 2016, provides broad information on the therapeutics under development for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Oncology), with the complete analysis by stage of development, drug target, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA) and molecule type. The guide is assembled using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial archives, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, featured news & press releases and industry-specific third party sources.



The report describes the brief overview about Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) i.e. also known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is a cancer that starts from the early version of white blood cells called lymphocytes, in the bone marrow. It enters the blood stream and rapidly progress to other parts of the body such as spleen, lymph nodes and liver. There are several risk factor of this cancer which includes exposure to radiation or chemical, age, virus infections and genetic factor. In 2011, 5730 cases of ALL were spotted & 1420 deaths occurred in North America. The market share for the drugs and other developments is large due to the increasing incidences of acute leukemia and aging population.



The therapeutic development for the disease has been reviewed on the basis of clinical trials methods and major companies efforts involved in it along with their dormant and discontinued projects. Because of the large number and permutations of specific drugs that have been evaluated in trials, critical analysis of combinations is challenging. The most common drug regimens used include vincristine, an anthracycline and a steroid (usually dexamethasone). Some other additional drugs include asparaginase, high-dose methotrexate, cytarabine, mitoxantrone and cyclophosphamide. It is expected that in the future, pipeline drugs will impact the shares of current drugs and therapies due to their highly effectual nature.





The major treatment for this disease is chemotherapy; cytotoxic chemotherapy regimens are currently the standard of care in the initiation phase of treatment for adult ALL patients. Other treatment procedures are- transfusion, marrow transplant and medications.



Further the report states that, advances in pediatric ALL over recent decades have led to improved cure rates. The adult population is in great need of similar advances and stands to benefit tremendously from the research discussed in this review.









