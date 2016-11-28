Snap Happy in Picturesque Chamonix

Come to Chamonix for the perfect opportunity to hike in the French Alps while taking a photography class at the same time! There are different courses to suit everyone.

(firmenpresse) - Document your Chamonix adventures and impress your friends back home with stunning photographs. Its crucial to snap pictures of your holiday (its the twenty-first century, after all!) the chance to take photography classes while hiking in the French Alps is an unmissable opportunity. There are a handful of courses that will teach you how to capture the magnificence of the alpine scenery, give you tips to make the most of your camera, and lead you through some of the areas most beautiful spots.



Teresas Photo Walks



Teresa, an enthusiastic traveller and photographer, provides an unusual blend of photography classes and guided hikes. During this three-hour adventure, you will follow Teresa down hidden roads through quaint villages or the stunning countryside while she gives you tips on how to photograph the authenticity of the French Alps.



Available all year, this programme can be tailored to a one-on-one experience or you can join a group and meet new friends. Design your own package or choose from the many existing ones: a photoshoot in a chefs kitchen, a trip to the vibrant vineyards or a visit to a traditional nineteenth-century home. Youll be lost for words during any of these classes  thats why youve brought a camera!



Chamonixs Adventure Festival



1 April 2017 will see the return of Chamonixs Adventure Festival, with dozens of exciting activities lined up! People will be engaging in high adrenaline sports such as trail running, rock climbing, paragliding, skiing and much more. This is a perfect opportunity to practise adventure photography or filming.



In a photography workshop held specially for the festival, you will be brought right into the soul of the mountains where you can exchange tips and techniques for the best photographs while watching the daredevils of the French Alps. The course costs 135 and will be invaluable to your future in photography or filming.



Alpine Exposures





If youre serious about indulging your passion for photography, this 6-day course is the ultimate opportunity to hone your photography skills and enjoy a sensational week of climbing and hiking in the French Alps. This isnt a course to sign up for on a whim  for a cool £1850 you will get the chance to complete at least three Chamonix climbs, which reward you with incredible panoramas of the mountain range. Youll need the photographic evidence to be seen and believed!



There are a few prerequisites: each course only has four spaces, and required you to be an experienced climber. It also asks that you know your way around a camera. Once youve secured your spot, prepare for six days of hiking while capturing stunning photographs on the go! Each day, the leader, Jonathan Griffith, will teach you new photography techniques followed by an evening of reviewing your photos so you can keep improving. This unique combination of adventurous hiking and a serious photography course is the perfect holiday for creative trekkers.



How to Get There



Travelling from London to Geneva is a short 1 hour and 35 minute flight. Multiple airlines fly to Chamonix including British Airways, the largest airline in the UK. Treat yourself to a luxurious flight or branch out and try something new: travel in style on a 7-hour train journey that introduces you to unmissable scenery on route! A train from London to Geneva is £107 return.



