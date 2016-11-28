HomeGrid Forum names Xingtera as first G.hn certified silicon vendor based in China

(firmenpresse) - Xingteras G.hn chipset becomes the first in China to gain prestigious HomeGrid Forum G.hn certification status



Shanghai, China. November 28, 2016



News highlights:

 HomeGrid Forum announces first G.hn certification for a Chinese silicon vendor

 Xingteras XT1800 G.hn chipset has achieved full certification



HomeGrid Forum today announced that Xingtera's XT1800 G.hn chipset has been awarded its prestigious G.hn certification, recognizing a high-performance product that allows networking over any form of cabling at a rate of 1 Gigabit per second - a direct result of Xingtera's ongoing dedication to the development of the chipset.



At HomeGrid Forum we champion industry certification programs, not only to ensure that high, minimum standards are met, but also to enable widespread interoperability  something we believe to be key to the success of G.hn, commented Donna Yasay, President of HomeGrid Forum. Naming Xingtera as the first certified vendor based in China is an important milestone and paves the way for other Chinese vendors. Xingteras achievement is particularly impressive because they have done so much in a relatively short space of time.



As well as the development of its G.hn chipset, Xingtera has become a key player in promoting technology and networking products in China, which is an extremely competitive and busy market as China continues to dominate the global technology industry.



Speaking of the importance of the G.hn certification, Xingteras CEO and HomeGrid Forums marketing co-chair, Yuqing Niu said: This accomplishment marks a new milestone in the history of Xingtera, and the entire G.hn ecosystem. Our customers will now be able to develop and deploy high-performance, reliable wireline communication systems in next-generation networked homes based on the certified chipset. Working with HomeGrid Forum is enabling Xingtera to drive the rapid deployment of G.hn technology, especially in China, which is a market with great growth potential for G.hn.





This week, Yuqing Niu will speak at Smart Summit Asia (30 November-1 December, Singapore) on a panel session titled: Identifying Key Technology Drivers for Wider Adoption of Connected Solutions, which takes place on Day 2 between 15:20-15:50pm. For more information on HomeGrid Forum please visit the website: www.homegridforum.org/.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/HomeGrid-Forum-names-Xingtera-as-first-Ghn-certified-silicon-vendor



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the worlds best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. Over 70 members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology  over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber  while continuing to support HomePNA deployments and their transition to G.hn. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.



Follow us on (at)homegrid_forum



About Xingtera

Xingtera was established in 2010 by industry veterans, with vision to become one of the most recognizable and brightest stars in the Communication IC market. As a fabless IC company, Xingtera focuses on developing disruptive technologies to address four large markets: Home Networking, IP Camera Connectivity, Next-gen Access Network Infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT). Xingtera has been leading the effort in promoting G.hn technology and standardization in China with the HomeGrid Forum during the past five years. Now G.hn standard has reached the highest level (national level) in China as the Countrys accepted smart home wireline home network technology.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Sian Borrill

+44 (0)1636 812152

pr(at)homegridforum.org

Date: 11/28/2016 - 13:44

Language: English

News-ID 509328

Character count: 2485

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease