INSIGHTS INTO 2017: Technology Distributors and Vendor Partners Share Their Expectations on Growing Together

(firmenpresse) - ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) today released a comprehensive report on the year ahead, based on more than 70 channel executive survey responses from across the world as well as over 20 interviews with both technology distribution leaders and vendor partners. The survey responses represent a cross-section of top brands and solutions, with corresponding executives identifying key expectations regarding distribution and the channel in 2017. The GTDC's members drive more than $130 billion in product and services business worldwide.

Related survey results of channel executives included these findings:

Nearly 62% expect indirect to outpace direct sales

13% indicated they are already 100% indirect

Only 7% expect direct to grow more rapidly than indirect

55% anticipate double-digit growth through distribution

Cloud, Security and Data Center ranked as the Top 3 Solution categories

78% expect distributors to develop new business around vertical market solutions

In addition to summarizing the survey results, Insights Into 2017 covers 12 categories of interest, including a balance of topics related to business partnerships and technology categories:

"The distribution industry has become instrumental in much more than just delivering technology products to the right places at the right time," commented GTDC CEO Tim Curran. "Shipping product is no longer the mainstay. Today's distribution leaders bring much more to the equation through their unique, highly diversified services portfolios. Insights Into 2017 sheds new light on this reality and why most vendors now view indirect business as a primary growth engine across the world."

For more information on the GTDC, the organization's distribution industry database partners, education programs and market research, go to .

The is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive more than $130 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A (WSE: ABPL), ABC Data (WSE: ABC), Almo, Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), Avnet (NYSE: AVT), Computer Gross Italia (SES: MI), D&H Distributing, ELKO Group, Ingram Micro (NYSE: IM), Intcomex, Logicom (CSE: LOG), SiS Technologies (HKSE: 0529), ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC), SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), Tarsus, Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD), TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

