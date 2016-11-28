Sangoma adopts shareholder rights plan

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE: STC), a leading provider of hardware and software components that enable or enhance IP Communications Systems for both voice and data, announced today that the Board of Directors has introduced a Shareholder Rights Plan and Advance Notice By-Law.

The Board of Directors of Sangoma Technologies approved the adoption of a Shareholder Rights Plan and set the Record Time in respect of the Shareholders Rights Plan for the close of business on November 25, 2016. The full text of the plan agreement is available at . The Company has sought the conditional acceptance of the Shareholders Rights Plan from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Board of Directors also approved an addition to the By-Laws requiring shareholders to provide advance notice to the Company when proposing a new Director. The full text of this new By-Law is available at .

Both The Shareholders Rights Plan and Advance Notice By-Law are subject to the approval of the shareholders of Sangoma at the upcoming Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting to be held on January 6, 2017 at the Sangoma's office in Markham, Ontario.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma is a leading provider of hardware and software components that enable or enhance IP Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Sangoma's data boards, voice boards, gateways, PBX, phone and connectivity software are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center and data-communication applications worldwide. The product line includes both hardware and software components that offer a comprehensive toolset for deploying cost-effective, powerful, and flexible communication solutions.

Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future success of our business, development strategies and future opportunities.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning estimates of expected expenditures, statements relating to expected future production and cash flows, and other statements which are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements.

Although Sangoma believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date that the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Sangoma undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other events contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although Sangoma believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as these expectations are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in the management's discussion and analysis include, but are not limited to changes in exchange rate between the Canadian Dollar and other currencies, changes in technology, changes in the business climate, changes in the regulatory environment, the decline in the importance of the PSTN and new competitive pressures. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

