Abattis (ATTBF) Targets Emerging Markets with Nutraceutical Business -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.'s (OTCQB: ATTBF) (CSE: ATT) recent expansion of distribution lines in Asia and how those efforts complement the company's other business lines.

Abattis Bioceuticals is best-known for its Northern Vine Labs subsidiary that aims to become a leading cannabis testing and formulation facility, but its Vergence Sales & Marketing Group subsidiary is expected to contribute just as much revenue next year. With the establishment of contractual relationships in Asia in Q3 and Q4 of fiscal 2016, the Vergence subsidiary dovetails nicely with its Northern Vine subsidiary as it moves into the formulation business.

Abattis Bioceuticals' Vergence subsidiary consists of a team of bioceutical marketing specialists focused on cultivating natural, safe, and effective health products. Initially, the company will focus on products that reduce pain caused by inflammation, boost immunity, and increase nutrient absorption. Natural remedies have the potential to address these issues without the need to resort to pharmaceuticals and lengthy clinical trials.

The company plans to build a portfolio of natural formulations and innovative brands that enhance quality of life. Currently, Vergence's brands include , Comfort White Willow Blend, Soothe Ginseng Root Blend, , and Phyto[NOS] Nitric Oxide Production. Over time, the company plans to develop new products that it can sell into numerous end markets around the world.

Vergence complements the company's Northern Vine subsidiary. With plans to formulate hemp-derived cannabinoids, Northern Vine will enable the sales and marketing arm to introduce innovative new products into a hot market. Hemp-based CBDs, for example, have become extremely popular as the medicinal benefits of the hemp plant become more apparent. According to , recently published by The Hemp Business Journal, the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market will total about $115 million this year. The report estimates the overall U.S. CBD market to grow to $2.1 billion by 2020, with $450 million of that accounted for by hemp derivatives.

Abattis an international co-branding and licensing agreement with Green Nature Health Care Products Inc. of China -- a leading importer of dried fruit products. Green Nature supplies 200 food based supply chains including Shanghai Duty Free with five stores, Yangzhou Pharmacy with 20 stores, and Wal-Mart with 388 stores. Green Nature's products are also found in Canada at TNT Markets and ~50 healthcare product stores.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vergence will capitalize on Green Nature's local ingredient sourcing and import/export expertise by re-branding its existing products and partaking in its sales and marketing channels worldwide. The agreement also gives Abattis Bioceuticals the right to acquire Green Nature, subject to an independent valuation, by issuing common stock, which could open the door to further expansion into new markets.

The Green Nature agreement follows a recent memorandum of understanding with Global Damon Pharmaceuticals of South Korea to develop and formulate two products and distribute them under license in South Korea. Management plans to execute a definitive agreement with GD Pharmaceuticals by the end of the calendar year. The initial research and feasibility stage will expire on June 30, 2017 after which there will be an option to renew for 24 months.

The global nutraceutical market is expected to reach $250 billion by 2018, according to Nutraceuticals World, with the market consisting of dietary supplements, and functional foods and beverages. Asia and North America are two areas driving the majority of the growth, and these relationships with established Asian channel partners will only help Abattis grow its business in the coming years.

Follow the link to read the full article:

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur:

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone:

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone:

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: .

CFN Media



Frank Lane

206-369-7050

PressRelease by

CFN Media

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/28/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 509343

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CFN Media

Stadt: SEATTLE, WA





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease