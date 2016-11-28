REMINDER - Cisco Announces November 2016 Event with the Financial Community

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of November. This session will be webcast. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at .

November 29, 2016

Webcast at 8:15 a.m. GMT / 3:15 a.m. ET

London, UK

Phil Smith, SVP, UKI Chair; Executive Advisor

