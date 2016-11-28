Sage takes the magic from Sage Summit on the road to meet with the world's business builders

Sage Summit Tour will ignite the passion of business and entrepreneurs in nine locations

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, has announced the launch of The Sage Summit Tour, an event road show which takes the excitement of Sage Summit to Paris, Barcelona, Melbourne, Berlin, Johannesburg, Singapore, London, Atlanta and Toronto.

This is the latest evolution of the world's largest event for entrepreneurs -- Sage Summit -- which has historically been held in the US. Last year's event in Chicago welcomed Richard Branson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashton Kutcher as keynote speakers, and saw Sage launch its accounting chat bot Pegg as well as partnerships with tech heavyweights like Salesforce and Microsoft.

The new Sage Summit Tour will follow the model of previous Sage Summits, with bespoke content for partners and accountants on day one, and market leading product and technology sessions for the world's business builders on day two.

Sage's commitment to transform lives and build sustainable opportunities in local communities, by investing time, money, expertise and technology through Sage Foundation, will also be featured in each of the events.

At every stop on the Sage Summit Tour, Sage Foundation will work with the community of entrepreneurs and business builders to take action together. Sage Foundation's $1 Million Challenge will give delegates the chance to; support Sage's investment in local charity partners, volunteer, and learn more about why Sage believes this is the right way to do business.

The first event, taking place in Paris on the 28 and 29 November will include keynotes from high profile business leaders and Sage executives. Attendees will experience the awesome technology on offer from Sage, as well as have opportunities to take part in mentoring sessions, be inspired by business experts and network with peers.

: "Small and medium businesses power two thirds of the world's economy and are the critical economic foundation in the stability and growth of any country. With more than 70 million across the globe and an ever-changing business landscape, regardless of geography, they need an ally on their path to success; someone to help them make sense of it all - and we believe Sage can fulfill this role.

"By taking the magic of Sage Summit to business builders around the world, we are giving customers and partners all over the world the opportunity to benefit from the ideas, inspiration and insight that it provides."

: "I love attending Sage Summit. It's packed with inspirational speakers, informative talks, new ideas, new technologies and amazing networking opportunities. Every time I visit Sage Summit I learn something new that enhances my business. I can't wait to return next year. Don't miss it!"

To find more details about Paris and other upcoming stops on The Sage Summit Tour, visit

