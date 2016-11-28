Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces Negotiations For The Filing Of A Medical Marijuana Application In Jamaica Toward Exporting Medicinal Marijuana Into various Countries Including Canada, Mexico, and Brazil

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAPH) announces it has entered into negotiation for the purpose of filing an application in Jamaica for the purpose of growing and exporting medical concentrated Marijuana into various countries including Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Easton Pharmaceuticals has previously demonstrated its strong desire and commitment to enter the lucrative market of medical marijuana. To further demonstrate its commitment, Easton can now confirm and disclose it has been in negotiations with several advanced staged license applicants in both Canada and now Jamaica. The countries of Mexico and Brazil currently allow the importation of Marijuana, while Canada is expected to federally approve Marijuana for recreational use in the spring of 2017. Many other states in the United States have also recently passed legislation approving it.

Marijuana can easily be grown outdoors in Jamaica's moderate climate, which substantially reduces the various costs, providing increased margins and profitability as opposed to Canada where it is grown indoors with many stringent regulations and up front infrastructure costs necessary for production. Easton believes it can export concentrated medicinal marijuana through its distribution network in Mexico and other parts of Latin America where the importation of medical marijuana is legal. The company further believes it can be one of the first to supply medicinal concentrated marijuana to licensed producers in Canada.

The fast growing and increasingly accepted Medical Marijuana industry is believed to be a good compliment to Easton's other existing business sectors which includes its licensed patented woman's diagnostic products (VagiSan (VS-Sense), AmnioSense (AL-Sense), Gynofit) and its two generic cancer drugs (Pacletaxel & Docetaxel) licensed through BioLyse Pharma.

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing medical device and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products, along with two generic cancer drugs Paclitaxel and Docetaxel.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope," "positive," "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals would be classified as speculative and may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.

