Simlatus to Beta-Test SyncPal With Major Broadcast Studio

Simlatus on target for projected $30M with new SyncPal(TM) sales

(firmenpresse) - GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) announces today that a well-known major broadcast studio has agreed to beta-test the new Simlatus SyncPal at their Burbank Studio in Southern California. The company anticipates starting the beta-testing in 45 days, and upon completion of testing will announce the name of the studio.

Bob Stillwaugh, Chairman, stated, "I have built strong relationships with the major broadcast studios during my career, and one of the largest studios in the world will be beta-testing our new SyncPal device. They are highly interested in its cost-effective commercial applications in resolving the "out-of-sync" issue which can occur between audio/video signals during a live broadcast. I believe our SyncPal will be a valuable asset to studios worldwide."

SyncPal is a cost-competitive commercial product with advanced applications for large broadcast studios. The proprietary technical applications allow the studio to quickly correct audio/video problems caused when the audio is out of sync with the video. The design includes the ability to control the SyncPal from a smartphone via any internet connection. The new technology platform imbedded in SyncPal will also serve for the next generation product being developed: the Simlatus-IBS. The SyncPal will provide solutions for the 10,000 USA-based and 100,000 international studios, with projections of $30M in revenue for Simlatus.

The Company, respectively, sells approximately 55 different audio/video products through its global network of seasoned audio/video retailers specializing in advanced commercial products. In addition to the Company's traditional line of audio/video products, Simlatus is designing the new Immersive Broadcast System (IBS). The Simlatus-IBS will include commercial augmented reality and virtual reality applications for studio engineers. This new immersive technology will allow the customer to control and manage the studio audio/video systems from anywhere in the world. These products are being developed to serve a market segment strongly embraced by consumers and is forecast, by some of the most widely recognized tech companies in the world, as becoming a multi-billion dollar market in the very near future. The Market Analysis and IP Portfolio will include new patents specifically developed for these products and owned by the Company.

Simlatus Corporation designs, manufactures and sells commercial audio and video broadcast equipment worldwide. The company has a current expanding revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new Simlatus-IBS will allow the company to capitalize in the $120B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.

This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

